News

Usindiso fire inquiry resumes with evidence from the city manager

By Michelle Banda - 05 March 2025 - 10:30
Gauteng premier, Panyaza Lesufi and Justice Sisi Khampepe during the officially hand over of the Usindiso Building Commission of Inquiry in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Gauteng premier, Panyaza Lesufi and Justice Sisi Khampepe during the officially hand over of the Usindiso Building Commission of Inquiry in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

After a lengthy break, the Usindiso fire inquiry, which investigated the Joburg CBD inferno that took the lives of 76 residents, resumes on Wednesday. 

Officially known as the Khampepe commission, the inquiry was established to investigate the cause of the Usindiso building fire in August 2023 and the prevalence of hijacked buildings in the city.

The commission hearings are set to resume with evidence from Tshepo Makola, the city's manager. 

The hearings come after the commission has completed its loco inspections, which happened between July and September last year.

According to the commission, at least 140 buildings were inspected, including the old Post Office on Rissik Street. Observations by the commission suggested a state of dilapidation and a property that was not habitable. The building was home to vulnerable and homeless people. 

In the last hearing, architect expert Heather Dodd told the commission that the inner city housing market was “stuck”.

This has been the case for some time. There is the inability to move to redevelop buildings, because they may be occupied by people and there is no opportunity to move them into appropriate alternative accommodation ...
Architect expert Heather Dodd

“This has been the case for some time. There is the inability to move to redevelop buildings, because they may be occupied by people and there is no opportunity to move them into appropriate alternative accommodation ... I think that a successful city has to maintain a balance between housing for the poor and a range of housing options. It cannot be a city that only caters to the rich and only for the poor. I know that sounds perhaps idealistic, but I think it is the case,” said Dodd.

As the commission’s work draws to a near close, not only is it expected to recommend solutions for the issues of housing but clarify on the causes that led to abandoned and hijacked buildings which are a reality of Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, the city continues with its reclaiming project which plays out in the form of evictions and raids. In December 2024, 145 residents were evicted from an alleged hijacked building, Moth House in Braamfontein, which belongs to the City of Johannesburg.

SowetanLIVE

Usindiso building arson case postponed

The case of Lawrance Sithembiso Mdlalose, who was allegedly responsible for the Usindiso building fire which claimed 76 lives in 2023, has been ...
News
1 week ago

'Hijacked buildings must be razed'

Wooden partitions that are a fire hazard, plastic ceilings, crumbling walls, overcrowding, lack of fire equipment, running sewage and broken windows.
News
4 months ago

Lack of action will fan more fires, deaths in Joburg's hijacked buildings – Nocks Seabi

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on human settlements, Nocks Seabi, says he is concerned by the lack of clear plans to address the ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is