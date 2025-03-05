News

Suspect dies in shoot-out with police in Durban

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 05 March 2025 - 10:53
A man died in a shoot-out with police in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A man in his 30s died in a shoot-out with police on Lilian Ngoyi Road (formerly Windermere Road) in Durban on Wednesday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said their crew responded to multiple calls of a shooting incident at about 9am.

“Initial report suggests an alleged suspect had been shot and was in a critical condition. Paramedics found police already in attendance and the area cordoned off,” he said.

The man sustained fatal gunshot wounds to his body.

A policeman was treated for minor injuries.

Jamieson urged motorists to stay clear of the area as it was an active crime scene.

TimesLIVE

