Suspect dies in shoot-out with police in Durban

A man in his 30s died in a shoot-out with police on Lilian Ngoyi Road (formerly Windermere Road) in Durban on Wednesday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said their crew responded to multiple calls of a shooting incident at about 9am.
“Initial report suggests an alleged suspect had been shot and was in a critical condition. Paramedics found police already in attendance and the area cordoned off,” he said.
The man sustained fatal gunshot wounds to his body.
A policeman was treated for minor injuries.
Jamieson urged motorists to stay clear of the area as it was an active crime scene.
