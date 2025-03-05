News

POLL | What should President Ramaphosa prioritise during his Gauteng visit?

By SowetanLIVE - 05 March 2025 - 13:15
President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit Gauteng leadership, led by Panyaza Lesufi, on Thursday and Friday.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday visit the Gauteng provincial executive council (PEC) before visiting the City of Johannesburg on Friday. 

The visit by the president and cabinet members is aimed at engaging with the province on its strategic development priorities. The meetings form part of the president’s plan to visit all provinces.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and his MECs are expected to update Ramaphosa on their plans to improve service delivery in the province.

