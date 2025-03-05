News

Pastor allegedly raped girl (14) in church while her parents were outside

05 March 2025 - 13:00
The pastor, who cannot be named at this stage as he has not yet pleaded to the rape charge against him, heads the New Babillon Apostolic Church in Evaton West on the Vaal.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

The Evaton pastor accused of raping a 14-year-old girl allegedly started molesting her while he and her family were coming from a religious trip.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the first incident happened when the 34-year-old pastor was travelling with the victim's family from a spiritual ritual trip in Clarens in the Free State on August 16 last year going back to Gauteng.

“When they stopped at a filling station to allow the victim to use the restroom, it is alleged that the pastor followed her to the restroom and allegedly raped her while her parents waited in the car unaware of the incident,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane

The pastor, who cannot be named at this stage as he has not yet pleaded to the rape charge against him, heads the New Babillon Apostolic Church in Evaton West on the Vaal.

He appeared at the Sebokeng regional court on Tuesday to face a charge of rape. 

According to Mjonondwane, after the first incident, the pastor allegedly asked the victim’s mother to bring her to church for prayer sessions. On several occasions between August 2024 and January 2025, it is alleged that the pastor would rape the girl during the sessions while her mother waited outside.

“The abuse came to light after the victim developed infections and confided in her sister, who informed their parents. The mother confronted the pastor and reported the matter to the police.”

The case was postponed to March 13 for a formal bail application, which the state intends to oppose.

