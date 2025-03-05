Four police officers accused of helping alleged illegal mining ringleader James “Tiger” Tshoaeli escape from custody in Stilfontein, North West, have pleaded with the court not to allow media to take photos or videos because their lives would be in danger.
Officers linked to illegal miner kingpin's escape oppose their faces being shown for safety
Image: Antonio Muchave
Four police officers accused of helping alleged illegal mining ringleader James “Tiger” Tshoaeli escape from custody in Stilfontein, North West, have pleaded with the court not to allow media to take photos or videos because their lives would be in danger.
One of the police officers, WO Jack Motlhabya, 37, said this during his appearance in the Stilfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Motlhabya appeared alongside his co-accused WO Menzi Shabalala, 38, Sgt Ntutuko Dladla, 40, and Sgt Samkelo Mbotho, 38, who were also in opposition of their faces being shown. They were arrested in January and are out on bail.
Motlhabya said he and his co-accused were involved in operations across the country and would not be safe should their faces be shown, adding they were still performing their duties.
“Our lives would be threatened,” he said, adding they are in the intelligence unit working with informers as part of investigations.
He said their informers might feel unsafe if their faces were to be shown and some of their colleagues were against them.
The four appeared without legal representation.
The court ruled in their favour, ordering the media not to take videos or photos of the accused.
Senior state advocate Riekie Krause said the investigation was at a sensitive stage.
The matter was postponed to May 29 for further investigation.
Tshoaeli resurfaced from Shaft 11 in Stilfontein on January 15 but never made it to the police holding cells.
“The four officers were arrested by the SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit in connection with his [Tshoaeli's] release from lawful custody,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe previously said.
Miners who spoke to Sowetan described Tshoaeli as a “ruthless” and “cruel” figure who allegedly exerted total control over fellow miners, often using fear and violence to maintain his power.
Tshoaeli is said to have controlled access to food and medication underground, using violence to enforce his rule. His reign of terror reportedly involved physical abuse, manipulation and exploitation, with accounts of him assaulting people with a sjambok or other implements.
SowetanLIVE
