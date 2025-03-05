Migration partly to blame for building hijackings, Usindiso inquiry told

Joburg city manager Tshepo Makola has told the commission of inquiry into Usindiso fire that migration, budget constraints and logistical limitations has led to a housing crisis, which has then given rise to people hijacking buildings.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Joburg city manager Tshepo Makola has told the commission of inquiry into Usindiso fire that migration, budget constraints and logistical limitations has led to a housing crisis, which has then given rise to people hijacking buildings.
Makola, who was testifying at the inquiry on Wednesday, said the city was experiencing a "significant" housing crisis whose after-effects were hijacked buildings.
He said this resulted in lack of affordable housing options, which gives rise to residents to illegally occupy abandoned or derelict buildings out of desperation for a places to stay.
"According to the city's department of human settlements, there is a 101,000 backlog on the list of residents who have applied for state provisioned housing. This significant backlog is partly due to the significant influx of migration into the city," said Makola.
"Bad and hijacked buildings within the City of Johannesburg serve as a sobering reminder of the complex challenges facing the city, particularly regarding safe and affordable housing, by-law enforcement and infrastructure demands. The difficulties in enforcing applicable by-laws have brought us to where we are today.”
The Usindiso fire inquiry is investigating the 2023 inferno that claimed 76 lives. Officially known as the Khampepe commission of inquiry into Usidiso Building, it was established to investigate the cause of the fire in August 2023 and the prevalence of hijacked buildings in the city.
Makola told the inquiry the city was aware of the issues with "bad buildings" that they had even established programmes such as Bad Buildings Strategy dating back to 1999 to deal with the issues.
"Despite the legal, financial and logistical limitations, the city is committed to addressing these issues through both immediate and long-term measures."
