LISTEN | Solidarity heads to Europe, Africa to pile pressure on government

Solidarity, the mainstream Afrikaner movement, will embark on a month-long tour of Europe, asking world powers to put pressure on the South African government to rethink certain reform laws.

The organisation says the countries in the G20 they will visit will be asked to play a role in urging the South African government to reconsider what they believe are discriminatory laws. The group, alongside AfriForum, is in the US until later this week.

They are planning to visiting African countries in the next few months.

Speaking from Los Angeles, the head of international relations at the Solidarity Movement, Jaco Kleynhans, explained, “In Europe I engage with the EU on trade issues and there are several European countries that are concerned about South Africa's land expropriation act — the Dutch, Belgium, France, Germany, Austria and Italy. I will within the next month or so visit some of these countries to engage with their governments to say they must strengthen their relations with South Africa, but that they must also make use of the G20 summit to put pressure on the South African government to review the whole issue of the expropriation act.”

