News

‘I will donate to my church’: Rustenburg woman bags R5.2m lotto

05 March 2025 - 13:28
The R5.2m came from a R40 wager. File photo.
The R5.2m came from a R40 wager. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

A resident of Rustenburg in the North West who bagged R5.2m in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot plans to donate some of her winnings to her church.

“I'm an avid churchgoer and as part of my way of giving back to the community I will donate some of my winnings to my church. I'm grateful for this opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those around me,” she said.

Her win came from a R40 wager purchased in Rustenburg for last Wednesday's draw.

The overwhelmed winner, who wished to remain anonymous, played the same numbers across various National Lottery games

“When I saw I had won, I froze in shock. I couldn't believe my persistence and faith finally paid off,” she said.

Expressing her relief at being able to pay university fees for her niece, she said this will enable her to pursue her dreams without anxiety about tuition fees.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner: “We're beyond delighted for our winner. She'll be able to give back to her community as she's always desired, and we wish her, her niece, and her church community all the best.”

TimesLIVE

KZN woman wins R5.3m lotto using late father's old numbers for R5 bet

The winner, who is in her 20s, and her sister have been raising their younger siblings after the deaths of both parents.
News
1 week ago

‘My first priority is to buy a house’: Single father wins R38m Lotto jackpot

A single father who recently won a R38,517,450 lottery jackpot plans to buy a house, enrol for a business course and spoil his child.
News
1 month ago

Fochville Lotto Plus winner of R14m plans to get matric and pursue studies

The festive season started with a bang for the wife and mother of two, who always dreamt of becoming a millionaire and believed her lucky day would ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is