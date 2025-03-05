News

'Expense claim fiddle' lands six Khayelitsha cops behind bars

Members would share a room but ask for two separate receipts

By TIMESLIVE - 05 March 2025 - 17:09
One of the SAPS members was arrested at home. Stock photo.
One of the SAPS members was arrested at home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/nimito

Two police sergeants and four constables from the Khayelitsha detective service were arrested on Wednesday by their anti-corruption unit colleagues for allegedly defeating the administration of justice and submitting fraudulent expense claims. 

Five of the six suspects were arrested at Khayelitsha SAPS when they reported for duty, while the sixth was arrested at home in Khayelitsha. 

Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said the suspects had travelled to the Eastern Cape for investigation purposes between January 18 2022 and September 25 that year and “on their return submitted fraudulent claims for subsistence and travelling allowance to the total amount of R16,065. 

“Allegations reveal they would pay for accommodation and then request a receipt with a higher amount [reflecting] as paid. Members would also share a room but then requested two separate receipts.” 

One of the members faces an additional charge of defeating the administration of justice on another Khayelitsha case after failing to make travel and accommodation arrangements for a witness in a pending murder case. 

Combined, the members face 26 counts of fraud. They are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court on Thursday. 

TimesLIVE

JMPD probing officers accepting bribes through e-wallet to ‘ghost’ cell numbers

Newly-appointed JMPD chief Patrick Jaca is sending a strong warning to officers involved in corrupt activities that they will face criminal ...
News
1 day ago

Fourth suspect linked to Free State cops' murders arrested

Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the two police officers Const Sipho Mohapi and Const Gedione Motloung, who were shot and killed ...
News
1 month ago

Police ready for Western Cape criminals as province received highest number of cops

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said there was concern about children getting caught in the crossfire of gang fights
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is