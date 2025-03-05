Egoli Gas, which switched off gas supply to four Gauteng hospitals this week over an unpaid R14m debt by the health department, says the impasse has now been resolved.
Through a statement released on Wednesday, the gas company said it restored the gas supply to the affected hospitals – Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital and Edenvale Hospital.
"Egoli Gas and the Gauteng department of health (GDoH) acknowledge the current situation regarding interrupted gas supply to certain state hospitals in Johannesburg due to outstanding payments. Egoli Gas has since engaged with the GDoH and remains committed to working towards a solution that ensures uninterrupted hospital operations while safeguarding the long-term sustainability of gas supply.
"Following constructive engagements with the GDoH, Egoli Gas has agreed to restore gas supply to affected facilities. This follows a written commitment by the GDoH to pay the outstanding amount owed to Egoli Gas while it's finance team finalises validation of remaining invoices, said the company.
It stated that the two parties have agreed to develop a structured payment plan to settle the outstanding debt while also exploring long-term arrangements with clear payment terms and commitments.
"Egoli Gas and the GDoh are optimistic that ongoing discussions will lead to a lasting resolution that balances the urgent needs of the healthcare sector with the financial sustainability required to maintain an uninterrupted gas supply," added the company.
On Tuesday, Sowetan visited Charlotte Maxeke and Rahima Moosa hospitals, whose gas supply was cut off for a week, leaving patients with no hot water to bath. Their food was also prepacked from elsewhere because of the lack of gas.
SowetanLIVE
Egoli Gas restores gas supply to Gauteng hospitals after department commits to pay R14m debt
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
SowetanLIVE
