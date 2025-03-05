The latest Free State crime stats have revealed that 96 people out of the 263 murdered between November and December 2024 were killed by their family members, friends or neighbours.
According to the statistics, these people were killed either at their homes or the perpetrator's. Fourteen people were killed in mob justice attacks in the same period.
Free State MEC for community safety, roads and transport Jabu Mbalula, together with provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane, officially released the province’s crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year.
Mbalula said while there had been a slight decrease in murders, they were concerned about sexual crimes such as rape, which have been increasing for three consecutive years. “This category is our concern because these crimes terrorise most households as most of them happen behind closed doors and are only publicised once the offence has already been committed – in most cases when victims are no more.”
The statistics also showed that at least 44 people were killed in arguments, misunderstandings, road rage incidents and/or provocation murders.
Free State SAPS spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele told Sowetan they have their compliance team looking into shebeens which are operating illegally and reducing consumption of alcohol. He said in many instances, that's where you find cases of people consuming liquor being violent, resulting in murders.
Alcohol-fueled murders a concern in Free State
Image: SAPS
Makhele said even children were falling victims to people who are drunk as they would be violent to them afterwards.
“With murders we look at causative factors and if a causative factor comes with consumption of liquor, any other violent act which will end up in someone being murdered is where we must focus because it's the root cause.
“If we don’t deal with the root cause, then we will still have that problem, especially when a child below the age of 17 is murdered [by someone who became violent towards them after consuming alcohol]... it means there is a serious problem,” he said.
When it comes to municipalities, Xhariep has the lowest recorded murders while Thabo Mofutsanyana had the highest at 78.
Makhele said the flocking of undocumented foreigners to some parts of the province such as Thabo Mofutsanyane for illegal mining was increasing crime in those areas. “Hence we have our deployments of illegal mining Operation Vala Umgodi full time because we have realised that when they are operating within the area where illegal mining is taking place, those people got into residential areas and therefore increases crime in the area.”
SowetanLIVE
