'17% reflects arrogance of ANC': newly appointed KZN convener Jeff Radebe
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The arrogance of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is responsible for the party’s dismal performance at last year's elections.
This is according to the newly appointed convener of the KZN task team Jeff Radebe, who said the party has to start from ground zero in rectifying mistakes of the now-reconfigured provincial task team (PTT).
Radebe — a respected ANC veteran — has been roped in to lead the party in the province after its poor election performance which saw it drop from more than 50% to 17%.
He will be leading the PTT with Mike Mabuyakhulu, who has been appointed co-ordinator.
One of the priority tasks for the PTT is to regain the trust of KwaZulu-Natal residents and this means being honest about challenges the party faces, he said.
The PTT must also deal with corruption and reconnecting with those who felt they could no longer relate to the party under the provincial executive committee led by former secretary Bheki Mtolo and former chair Siboniso Duma — now deputy convener.
“We start from ground zero. We have been appointed to restore confidence in the ANC by the people of KZN; 17% is a disaster, it reflects the arrogance of the ANC has cost us the votes,” said Radebe.
“I and my colleagues, we come with a fresh perspective that we want to start from ground zero to move brick by brick, root and branch, to ensure all the mistakes the ANC made previously are corrected timeously and we get back to where we are supposed to be.”
Radebe was adamant that as part of its work, the PTT would root out corruption in the province and its municipalities, regardless of who is affected.
“We have made it clear to all 66 of us that this leadership has no space for corruption. . We are intolerant of corruption, regardless of who they are. We will never allow anyone of the leadership in KZN to use their positions to gain advantage by corrupt means.”
Radebe believes the election results mean the ANC faces an existential threat in the province.
The emergence of the Jacob Zuma-led MK Party has dented ANC support in the province which could translate to municipalities in the 2026 local government elections.
If the ANC was to make headway in ensuring it does not lose further at the polls next year it would have to immediately hit the ground running, said Radebe.
“We have to be honest with the people of KZN that we face an existential threat which requires all of us to take drastic measures to turn things around. This collective aims to ensure we bring our people back home to the ANC.
“We will redouble our efforts to mobilise our traditional base, which the whites, coloured and Indian communities, including our alliance partners the SACP, Cosatu and Sanco, must be part and parcel of this renewal project.”
Over the next three to six months the PTT would focus on the rebuilding and renewal programme of the party, ensuring it reconnects with all sectors of society.
“We are going to be preparing for the 2026 local government elections right away,” he said.
“We, particularly this collective, will be overseeing the work of ANC cadres who are deployed in the provincial government of unity and municipalities to ensure effective service delivery. We cannot deviate from this basic mandate.”
TimesLIVE
