10 people killed in a bus crash, over 20 injured

05 March 2025 - 09:21
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
The fatal accident scene which claimed 10 lives on Wednesday morning.
Image: Traffic SA/X

At least 10 people have died after a bus travelling from Gauteng collided with a truck in the Free State on Wednesday morning.

Police said more than 20 injured passengers were rushed to different hospitals.

Spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle said: “The bus was carrying 35 passengers when an accident occurred on the N6 between Reddersburg and Smithfield.”

The accident happened at 4.20am on Wednesday and by 9am police were still busy at the scene. 

