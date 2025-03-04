Toddler (2) among eight victims retrieved from a river after car is swept away

News

04 March 2025 - 16:30
Koena Mashale Journalist
A search and rescue operation led to the recovery of their bodies the following day.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A two-year-old child is one of the eight people who died when their vehicle was swept away by strong currents while attempting to cross the Kliprivier low-water bridge in Heilbron, Free State, on Sunday.

The victims were reported  after their bakkie failed to reach its destination on a farm in the Heilbron district.

A search and rescue operation led to the recovery of their bodies the following day.

The deceased have been identified as the driver of the vehicle Ditaba Isaac Mazibuko, 71,  his wife Modiehi, 62, along with their three grandchildren Refilwe Jwalane Monyatsi, 14, Luyanda Zengele,10, and Sibusiso Brain Zengele,12.

Also retrieved were Patrick Mquega, 34, a colleague of the driver, his wife Nthabiseng Agnes Toba, 33, and their two-year-old daughter Omphile Angela Toba.

According to Free State police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle, preliminary investigations indicate that the bakkie was travelling along the Welgeluk dirt road when the driver attempted to cross the flooded low-water bridge. “Unfortunately, the strong currents swept the vehicle away, resulting in the tragic loss of lives,” Earle said.

A farmer discovered the wreckage of the car on the morning of March 3, prompting an immediate search by police divers and K9 search and rescue teams. After an extensive operation, all eight bodies were recovered from the water, said Earle.

Free State police commissioner  Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane extended condolences to the families, saying, “this heartbreaking loss has left a profound impact on the community, and our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time”.

Police have opened an inquest docket and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. They have also urged the public to exercise extreme caution during rainy conditions, warning against crossing flooded roads, low-water bridges and rivers as strong currents can be deceptive and life-threatening.

"We advise the public to avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges or streams, even if the water appears shallow; to not attempt to walk or drive through fast-moving water, as its depth and strength can be deceiving; or to find alternative routes and wait for water levels to subside before proceeding."

