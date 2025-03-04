Ntumba had just left a doctor’s office when he was shot. His death sparked national outrage over police brutality and excessive force. Four officers were later charged but were acquitted, further fuelling public frustration.
In acquitting the four, judge Mawabo Malangeni said the state had not presented sufficient and tangible evidence linking them to Ntuba's murder and also criticised essential elements of the state’s evidence.
Malangeni also said the state had relied on video footage which did not clearly show the officers shooting Ntumba. He said there was no link to the ammunition that the four officers used to the bullet shells found near Ntumba’s body and that there was also no witness who saw them pointing a firearm and shooting him.
James acknowledged that renaming the street is a way for the city to recognise what happened to Ntumba.
"I suppose discussions took place, wherever they did with relevant people. I don't have those details but I'm sure that is it because he was caught up in that protest as an innocent person. So, I think it's a matter of acknowledging from the side of the city to what happened," he said.
The consultation process allows residents and businesses to give input before any final decision is made, said James.
If there is agreement for the street name to change, "the next step will involve budgeting for the renaming and replacing relevant signage".
"Businesses will also have the opportunity to provide input as part of this process. Once all feedback has been considered, the proposal will be taken back to council for review and final approval," James said.
"If approved, the renaming will move forward, solidifying Ntumba’s memory in the city where he tragically lost his life."
James said to know the timeline at this point when everything would be concluded is uncertain.
SowetanLIVE
Public consultation opens on renaming Joburg street after Mthokozisi Ntumba
Image: Supplied
The City of Johannesburg has officially begun a public consultation process to rename De Beer Street in Braamfontein to Mthokozisi Ntumba Street in honour of the 35-year-old civilian who was killed by police during the Wits student protests on March 10 2021.
The city's spokesperson Virgil James said that the renaming cannot happen immediately and must follow due procedure.
"Because no one can get up and decide, it's a proposal that is made in council. And so, that follows the procedures of going for public consultation. The consultation started yesterday. It's going to run from the March 3 until the 31st so that people can comment," he said.
Ntumba had just left a doctor’s office when he was shot. His death sparked national outrage over police brutality and excessive force. Four officers were later charged but were acquitted, further fuelling public frustration.
In acquitting the four, judge Mawabo Malangeni said the state had not presented sufficient and tangible evidence linking them to Ntuba's murder and also criticised essential elements of the state’s evidence.
Malangeni also said the state had relied on video footage which did not clearly show the officers shooting Ntumba. He said there was no link to the ammunition that the four officers used to the bullet shells found near Ntumba’s body and that there was also no witness who saw them pointing a firearm and shooting him.
James acknowledged that renaming the street is a way for the city to recognise what happened to Ntumba.
"I suppose discussions took place, wherever they did with relevant people. I don't have those details but I'm sure that is it because he was caught up in that protest as an innocent person. So, I think it's a matter of acknowledging from the side of the city to what happened," he said.
The consultation process allows residents and businesses to give input before any final decision is made, said James.
If there is agreement for the street name to change, "the next step will involve budgeting for the renaming and replacing relevant signage".
"Businesses will also have the opportunity to provide input as part of this process. Once all feedback has been considered, the proposal will be taken back to council for review and final approval," James said.
"If approved, the renaming will move forward, solidifying Ntumba’s memory in the city where he tragically lost his life."
James said to know the timeline at this point when everything would be concluded is uncertain.
SowetanLIVE
Motorists advised to avoid M1 in Braamfontein as Samwu members protest
Rain affects Metrorail train services in Gauteng
Water cuts to throttle Joburg businesses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos