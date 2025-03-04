With 27 days left until the deadline for the eradication of pit latrines in public schools across the country, some provinces say they are facing water challenges which have made it impossible to demolish the toilets.
The North West province still has 44 pit toilets that must be demolished, while Mpumalanga has 13.
While the two provinces say they though they prefer not use the pit toilets anymore, they have challenges with flushing toilets because of water shortages.
North West education spokesperson Mphata Molokwane said: “The challenge is that schools are refusing to demolish [the pit toilets] due to inconsistent water supply.”
Minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube has committed to eradicating pit toilets from across the country by March 31, a deadline which has been seen as not feasible by some organisations, including lobby group Equal Education.
In a recent parliamentary response to questions posed by ActionSA's Lerato Ngobeni, Gwarube said of the 3,372 schools identified under the Sanitation Appropriate for Education initiative, 3,200 sanitation projects have been completed to date, with 172 identified projects still outstanding as of February 17 2025.
She said the remaining identified projects were scheduled for completion by March 31.
“Delays in some projects, caused by underperforming service providers, are being addressed through contract terminations and the procurement of replacement service providers,” she said.
However, Mpumalanga said they were also experiencing water shortages and have not demolished pit toilets.
Spokesperson Gerald Sambo said there were about 13 schools that were still using pit latrines while they also have flushing toilets. He said this was because the flushing toilets were nonfunctional due to water challenges in some communities.
Lack of water to delay eradication of pit latrines in schools
“The department is currently exploring strategies to resolve these challenges, working in collaboration with various stakeholders including the local municipalities, and is also targeting to resolve the issue in the 2025/2026 financial year,” he said.
In addition, some schools had higher learner enrolment and required proper toilets to comply with the norms and standards. But Sambo added that this would be addressed in the 2025/2026 financial year.
Speaking on the sidelines of the basic education sector lekgotla in Johannesburg last week, Gwarube said SA was in a “difficult terrain” where some communities have no water and therefore there is no infrastructure.
“You find alternative means and ways to be able to provide dignified sanitation even in an environment like that,” she said.
Section 27, which has lobbied for safer toilets, especially in Limpopo, said they were monitoring the progress.
“Much work has been done in Limpopo and by the end of March, the department should have assisted 564 schools in total that only had access to pit toilets and no other form of adequate sanitation,” said Section27 senior attorney Demichelle Petherbridge.
Limpopo education spokesperson Mike Maringa said the province was left with 19 schools that were provided with chemical toilets, saying their schools do not use pit toilets any more.
Equal Education junior organiser Masechaba Ntsane said the organisation was skeptical of the deadline being met.
“The SA Human Rights Commission has reported that over 400 schools in the Eastern Cape alone still rely on unsafe plain pits, so it’s hard to believe that the DBE [department of basic education] can work to completely eradicate plain pits in all SA schools by the end of March 2025.”
