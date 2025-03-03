The Quick Interview | NGO slams corporate branding in schools

The recent donation of McDonald’s-branded “Mi Desk” units to two Cape Town schools has ignited fierce debate over corporate influence in public education.
Facilitated by minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube, the foldable desks double as wheelie school bags and are meant to address furniture shortages in underprivileged schools. Supporters highlight their practicality, mobility and built-in solar lights. However, civil society, including NGO Healthy Living Alliance (Heala), has criticised this initiative as a veiled marketing tactic that turns impressionable children into walking billboards.
Gwarube has defended the donation, saying the department has to rely on corporate brands to assist where they fall short. Heala CEO Nzama Mbalati says they're against this move and told Sowetan why this practice has to end.
Sowetan: What are your organisation's main concerns regarding the branded desk bags in schools?
Mbalati: Big food companies view children as an entry point for more profits. Targeting children in this way helps to make brands universal and creates life-long customers. Currently, we have double the rate of childhood obesity and this leads to lifelong health consequences.
Sowetan: How is this different from companies like Colgate distributing toothbrushes or books in schools?
Mbalati: We should be critical of any advertising in schooling environments, but what is concerning about food sponsorships in underfunded schools is the horrendous image (and inevitability) of a child sitting at that desk, hungry, while staring at branding associated with appetising food.
Sowetan: Do you think there's a risk of normalising corporate influence in public education?
Mbalati: Yes. There is no reason that a company wishing to genuinely engage in philanthropy cannot simply donate the money to the school for use without attaching its branding. But that is the point – these companies view these stunts as “imaginative” marketing.
548 cases of bullying have been reported since January – Gwarube
Sowetan: The minister mentioned the department having to rely more on corporate support – what do you think this means for public education?
Mbalati: This is complicated. The minister is attempting to respond to a real need for resources in the education sector. That said, future corporate support will likely be done similarly, really amounting to selling our children as future consumers to the highest bidder.
Sowetan: What alternative solutions would you propose for providing school resources without branding?
Mbalati: Beyond cleaning house within the department and reducing unnecessary expenditures, broad revenue-raising needs to increase. So-called "sin-taxes" are incredible sources of possible government money. It raises a lot of income while simultaneously protecting the public from social and financial harm.
Sowetan: What can concerned parents, teachers, and the public do if they share your concerns?
Mbalati: Make noise. There is a mass outcry; join the conversation. Sign a petition. Email your school. Post about it on social media.
