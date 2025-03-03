He confirmed that no arrests had been made in connection with Nthangeni's murder.
The latest crime statistics released by the SA Police Service (SAPS) paint a grim picture. In the nine months to December 2024, more than 1,000 people were killed in mob justice incidents, while another 781 were left severely injured after being assaulted by angry crowds.
“We are concerned with the increase in vigilante attacks. It means we need to create more awareness about the consequences of vigilantism,” said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, adding that police needed to intensify their efforts in addressing vigilantism.
Mathe said the reason people were resorting to mob justice was because “people are not well-versed on the results of vigilantism. We communicate so much, telling people not to do crime but these incidents still happen.”
However, experts said people who take part in mob justice attacks know well that they are committing a crime but use a different moral frame to justify their actions.
University of KwaZulu-Natal's Prof Nirmala Gopal, an academic leader in the discipline of criminology and forensics, said they view themselves as champions of justice or community protectors and the anonymity of being in a mob further emboldens them.
“This self-justification stems from a belief that they are acting to defend society and its victims. The phenomenon typically unfolds in the context of heightened emotional states, coupled with the anonymity afforded by mob dynamics, which emboldens individuals to act without fear of identification or repercussions,” she said.
Ngwane, said perpetrators of mob justice rationalise their actions by telling themselves that their actions are justified due to rampant crime in their area and the perceived lack of consequences for criminals.
Police inaction leads to mob justice: experts
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
In a disturbing trend across SA, mob justice killings are escalating, with 12 people murdered in vigilante attacks since the start of the year. However, experts warn that the growing number of attacks reflects a dangerous breakdown in trust between law enforcement and communities.
"In general, there is little trust in the police hence the wrong and unjustifiable resort to people taking the law into their own hand," said Prof Trevor Ngwane, a senior lecturer in the department of sociology at UJ.
The latest victim, 24-year-old Samuel Nthangeni, was accused of stealing telecommunications tower batteries and was beaten to death by an angry mob.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Stephen Thakeng condemned the attack, warning that mob justice often results in the wrongful deaths of innocent people.
“Mob justice negatively affects our communities and the course of justice. Innocent people can be falsely accused and lose their lives as a result,” Thakeng said.
He confirmed that no arrests had been made in connection with Nthangeni's murder.
The latest crime statistics released by the SA Police Service (SAPS) paint a grim picture. In the nine months to December 2024, more than 1,000 people were killed in mob justice incidents, while another 781 were left severely injured after being assaulted by angry crowds.
“We are concerned with the increase in vigilante attacks. It means we need to create more awareness about the consequences of vigilantism,” said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, adding that police needed to intensify their efforts in addressing vigilantism.
Mathe said the reason people were resorting to mob justice was because “people are not well-versed on the results of vigilantism. We communicate so much, telling people not to do crime but these incidents still happen.”
However, experts said people who take part in mob justice attacks know well that they are committing a crime but use a different moral frame to justify their actions.
University of KwaZulu-Natal's Prof Nirmala Gopal, an academic leader in the discipline of criminology and forensics, said they view themselves as champions of justice or community protectors and the anonymity of being in a mob further emboldens them.
“This self-justification stems from a belief that they are acting to defend society and its victims. The phenomenon typically unfolds in the context of heightened emotional states, coupled with the anonymity afforded by mob dynamics, which emboldens individuals to act without fear of identification or repercussions,” she said.
Ngwane, said perpetrators of mob justice rationalise their actions by telling themselves that their actions are justified due to rampant crime in their area and the perceived lack of consequences for criminals.
FACT BOX
January 16: Five men suspected to be criminals terrorising the community through robbery and rape, are hacked to death in Bhambayi, north of Durban.
January 17: A man who had allegedly been found in the house he had broken into in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, is dragged, outside and beaten by the community until he dies.
February 4: Two men and a woman are shot before being set alight alight in Delft, Western Cape.
February 4: The community of Dinokana village in North West attacks Lemogang Tiro and set him alight after accusing him of killing a resident.
February 7: A group of women from Goso village, Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, attack and kill a man they accused of having stabbed his partner to death.
February 18: Residents of Nzhelele village, Venda, accuse Samuel Nthangeni of terrorising them by breaking into their homes. They beat him up and later succumbs to his injuries in hospital.
Ngwane also said police response is an issue that contributes to vigilante attacks because often when a criminal incident occurs, police are slow to respond. He said police might respond late even after the suspected criminal has been arrested by the community and that delay may lead to attacks, injury and death.
However, Mathe disagreed with Ngwane, saying it's not true that people resort to mob justice because of police response. She said they are supposed to wait for the police after making a citizen's arrest or take the suspect to the nearest police station.
“There is no element of truth that they decide to take part in mob justice acts because the police are taking time to come to the scene. The police are serving a vast array of communities, and they [communities] need to have patience. We always try our best to respond timeously to crime scenes with all available resources. The decision to take the law into their own hands is a criminal offence, and they will be prosecuted for the crime.”
A community policing forum member from Diepsloot said when a suspected criminal is caught in a community plagued with crime like his, everyone sees the attacking or even killing of that person as an opportunity to save themselves.
In most instances, they don't call the police due to anger. “They feel that the police will waste time as the person will be arrested and then get bail. They only become satisfied when they see a suspected criminal dead.”
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Police minister Senzo Mchunu releases second quarter crime stats
WATCH | Police minister Mchunu presents quarterly crime stats
READER LETTER | Bodycams will help curb crime among cops
Senzo Mchunu throws jabs at Trump as crime stats reveal one farmer killed in three months
CRIME STATS | 17 police officers murdered from July to September 2024
Mob justice 'continues to undermine rule of law' in Limpopo, says top cop
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos