One teen dead, another fighting for his life after drug binge

03 March 2025 - 09:32
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
One teenager died and another is in a critical condition in hospital after an alleged drug binge in Howick East in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SUPPLIED

A teenager has died and another is fighting for his life in hospital after an alleged drug binge with adults in Howick, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday.

Midlands EMS, the K9 unit featuring K9 Hunter, the rapid response advanced life support unit and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene in Howick West after reports about the unresponsive teenagers.

"Initial reports from the scene indicate a group of teenagers and adults had been consuming drugs earlier in the day. On arrival at the first location, paramedics found a teenager in a very unstable condition. While receiving treatment, he went into cardiac arrest. CPR was initiated immediately and paramedics successfully revived the patient twice," said Howick EMS.

He was placed on a manual ventilator and taken to hospital.

A second teenager was later found unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

Howick EMS said: "Local authorities were in attendance and are investigating the incident."

TimesLIVE

