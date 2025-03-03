North West grappling with cancer medication shortages

According to Cancer Research UK, some of its side effects include vaginal discharge, skin rash, depression, headaches and diarrhoea.
According to Lehari, cancer medication is procured through the national contract for the supply and delivery of oncology and immunological agents to the department of health.
"The contracted suppliers for medication that is used as a treatment of choice for breast cancer have reported supply constraints to the national department. The chief director for sector wide procurement has released a circular to all health departments explaining how treatment should be adjusted and which alternatives should be used for the treatment of breast cancer.
"The current situation is such that the national department of health has embarked on a process to obtain quotations for alternative suppliers and the matter is receiving urgent attention. Currently, patients are getting Tamoxifen as the third alternative for management of breast cancer.
"The challenge is that due to the side effects this item is not preferred by patients. Currently, we have enough stock of Tamoxifen in our pharmacy. All changes to patient medication are made in consultation with specialists and in the best interest of patient outcome," he said.
Lehari said SA has centralised procurement where national contracts are awarded for medicines as contained in the standard treatment guidelines and included on the essential medicines list.
"The North West is not immune to the delays in shipping of medicines from different countries as well as the production problems that cause delays in timeous delivery of medicines to delivery points.
On the other hand, Lehari said, the availability of medicine in the province has surpassed the target.
"As things stand, the average total medicine availability in 31 public sector pharmacies in the province is at 85.12% against a target of 80% medicine availability.
"This shows that medicine availability in the province is improving since the intervention plan to address the challenges identified in 2023 started to be implemented."
Lehari said factors contributing to medicine supply challenges are shipping of medicine, increased demand and trade restrictions. He said the province has established interventions to address supply challenges.
He said among the interventions were the implementation of a stock-out escalation protocol as an early warning sign to seek alternative treatment to ensure continuity of care. He said they were also having continuous contracted supplier engagements to inform suppliers of challenges and/or increased needs to meet needs in terms of patient care.
Enrolment of patients on the central chronic medicine dispensing and distribution programme where a contracted service provider supplies medicines to chronic stable patients and raising public awareness through patient education sessions, adherence clubs and radio interviews are other interventions Lehari said they had put in place.
“I have studied reports on the status of pharmaceutical services and medicine availability. Different stakeholders in and outside the province continue to work with the department to deal with challenges and other factors within and outside of our control."
SowetanLIVE
North West grappling with cancer medication shortages
North West runs out of first choice medication
Image: 123RF
The North West department of health is having problems with the supply of cancer medication and has resorted to providing alternative medication that breast cancer patients don't like because of its adverse side effects.
MEC Sello Lehari said they have for the past few months been experiencing challenges in terms of an inconsistent and limited number of cancer medications and are providing Tamoxifen as an alternative medication for breast cancer patients.
According to Cancer Research UK, some of its side effects include vaginal discharge, skin rash, depression, headaches and diarrhoea.
According to Lehari, cancer medication is procured through the national contract for the supply and delivery of oncology and immunological agents to the department of health.
"The contracted suppliers for medication that is used as a treatment of choice for breast cancer have reported supply constraints to the national department. The chief director for sector wide procurement has released a circular to all health departments explaining how treatment should be adjusted and which alternatives should be used for the treatment of breast cancer.
"The current situation is such that the national department of health has embarked on a process to obtain quotations for alternative suppliers and the matter is receiving urgent attention. Currently, patients are getting Tamoxifen as the third alternative for management of breast cancer.
"The challenge is that due to the side effects this item is not preferred by patients. Currently, we have enough stock of Tamoxifen in our pharmacy. All changes to patient medication are made in consultation with specialists and in the best interest of patient outcome," he said.
Lehari said SA has centralised procurement where national contracts are awarded for medicines as contained in the standard treatment guidelines and included on the essential medicines list.
"The North West is not immune to the delays in shipping of medicines from different countries as well as the production problems that cause delays in timeous delivery of medicines to delivery points.
On the other hand, Lehari said, the availability of medicine in the province has surpassed the target.
"As things stand, the average total medicine availability in 31 public sector pharmacies in the province is at 85.12% against a target of 80% medicine availability.
"This shows that medicine availability in the province is improving since the intervention plan to address the challenges identified in 2023 started to be implemented."
Lehari said factors contributing to medicine supply challenges are shipping of medicine, increased demand and trade restrictions. He said the province has established interventions to address supply challenges.
He said among the interventions were the implementation of a stock-out escalation protocol as an early warning sign to seek alternative treatment to ensure continuity of care. He said they were also having continuous contracted supplier engagements to inform suppliers of challenges and/or increased needs to meet needs in terms of patient care.
Enrolment of patients on the central chronic medicine dispensing and distribution programme where a contracted service provider supplies medicines to chronic stable patients and raising public awareness through patient education sessions, adherence clubs and radio interviews are other interventions Lehari said they had put in place.
“I have studied reports on the status of pharmaceutical services and medicine availability. Different stakeholders in and outside the province continue to work with the department to deal with challenges and other factors within and outside of our control."
SowetanLIVE
Seasoned musician Suthukazi 'Suthu' Arosi dies after battling cancer
Gauteng health department launches campaign to protect girls against cervical cancer
‘Gorgeous, legendary' actress Michelle Botes has died
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos