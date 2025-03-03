Reading changes lives: how you can help a school win a trolley library

In 2021, South African children took part in an international test to establish how well the country’s learners could read. The results, conducted as part of the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study, were not good: they confirmed that only 19% of SA’s 10-year-olds could read for meaning in their home language.

Many South African children struggle to read due to limited access to books and learning materials — this is something the Avbob Road to Literacy campaign, run in partnership with Oxford University Press Southern Africa (OUPSA), is committed to helping to change.

Now in its fourth year, this inspiring annual campaign sees Avbob and OUPSA donate fully stocked mobile trolley libraries to deserving primary schools and educational nonprofit organisations nominated by the public.

“Beyond just giving books away, this campaign is about changing lives and creating lifelong learning opportunities for learners all over SA,” says Zeenat Norton, marketing director at OUPSA.