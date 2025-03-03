LISTEN | Radio vets give Ndlozi a warm welcome on his first day into broadcasting

Days before former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi hung up his red overalls for a new career in front of the microphone, a video emerged on social media giving a peek into his orientation at his new home, Power FM.
In the video, Fruits of your toil – a song by Sankomota – plays as a jingle to introduce his show. He is seen dancing, pretending to be playing a guitar while veteran journalist Denzil Taylor shows him the ropes.
On Monday, Ndlozi went live on radio as a presenter hosting the morning talk show from 9am to 12pm, taking over from Lerato Mbele.
With Fruits of your toil preceding his opening remarks, this time Ndlozi is not dancing as he shuffles his notes in front of him and opens the show by saying: “I am here to facilitate, co-ordinate and frame a conversation, frame a talk. Talk is the basis of which our country opened a new journey 30 years ago. Talking across boundaries, across class lines, across racial lines, across religious, ideological and cultural lines. We also have to listen, we have to listen to understand, to embrace the true advance of the other."
Image: Thulani Mbele
It soon got hot in the studio, and Ndlozi took off his sweater as he was joined by veteran radio broadcasters Thuso Motaung, Shado Twala and Linda Sibiya.
The three spoke about their journeys as radio presenters, the challenges they had to overcome and also coached Ndlozi about what to do in the industry. “You must respect the microphone and the listeners and prepare every day for your show; after more than 30 years in the business I still have nerves, the moment you stop having nerves, you must leave,” said Sibiya.
Thabo “Tbo Touch” from Metro FM also made a surprise visit to wish Ndlozi well and prayed for him on the show. Sport broadcaster Robert Marawa phoned in to the show to express his well wishes, while Thabo “T-bose” Mokwele also phoned in live from his own show on Kaya FM. For the better part of the show, callers welcomed Ndlozi and wished him well, including recorded conversations with John Robbie and Felicia Shuttle-Mabuza.
Speaking about his new foray into unchartered waters of broadcasting, Ndlozi acknowledged that the transition is not easy.
“It is still a journey. I had a lot of conversations with my family and we workshopped this idea together and we agreed, 'lets give it a try'. Over the last couple of weeks, the team of producers that I have been working with have been very helpful and [have] given me a lot of training. I am still very nervous,” said Ndlozi.
“The listeners were totally amazing. I want to thank everybody for their love, to get that amount of positive energy after a very difficult time, it was reviving, it was like exhuming me out of a dark alley, a dark grave,” he continued.
Ndlozi said he looks forward to discussing issues around artificial intelligence, how to better frame the conversation of crime, by centering detective stories, give a platform to community development work, as well as expert-driven conversations about international politics, open borders and destigmatising ancestral form of worship and traditional healing.
