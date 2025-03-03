Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the investigation was in its final stages and once concluded, a docket will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision to prosecute.
Ipid will also make disciplinary recommendations to SAPS, she said.
“We are awaiting the technical report. Our responsibility is to conduct impartial investigations and do not necessarily set a time frame because we depend on the laboratories among other things for technical reports,” said Suping.
However, Mashiri believes there's no interest in dealing with the case.
“The police have no interest to investigate my child's death and it doesn't come as a shock that the person who did this has not been arrested and they continue to live their normal lives with their children.
“What hurts even more is knowing that the police car followed my kids off the road and killed them, but why?”
SowetanLIVE
Grieving mom seeks justice for daughters
' I want to get closure three years on'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
A woman whose daughter was killed and another one injured in an alleged hit-and-run accident by a police officer three years ago says the officer involved is going on with his life as normal while she's yet to get justice.
“I get traumatised all over again whenever I see a police van and my other daughter still has nightmares from that day. It's been three years and I want to get closure for this, but how can I when no one is paying for what happened to my daughter?” said the mother.
According to Mashiri, her 15-year-old daughter Blessing – who was coming from school – had just picked up her six-year-old sibling from creche and was carrying her on her back when a police officer in a state vehicle drove into them on the pavement on January 13 2022. She said the car dragged Blessing’s body for about 50m before speeding off. Her other daughter was also injured in the incident.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Mashiri said residents went after the vehicle and police had to fire a gun in the air so that they would scatter.
She said she constantly goes to the Tsakane police station looking for an update to the case only to be told to go to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
“I'm seeking justice for my two daughters, who were victims of a tragic incident. The case was assigned to an investigator who took hospital documents for the surviving child, promising to give me some justice; however, l've had difficulty getting updates on the case despite trying to contact the investigator,” said Mashiri.
Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the investigation was in its final stages and once concluded, a docket will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision to prosecute.
Ipid will also make disciplinary recommendations to SAPS, she said.
“We are awaiting the technical report. Our responsibility is to conduct impartial investigations and do not necessarily set a time frame because we depend on the laboratories among other things for technical reports,” said Suping.
However, Mashiri believes there's no interest in dealing with the case.
“The police have no interest to investigate my child's death and it doesn't come as a shock that the person who did this has not been arrested and they continue to live their normal lives with their children.
“What hurts even more is knowing that the police car followed my kids off the road and killed them, but why?”
SowetanLIVE
Welkom police seek public assistance in fatal hit-and-run incident
Questions over death of principal killed in hit-and-run
Man killed after shooting two policemen in Alexandra
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos