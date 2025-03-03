Gauteng MEC for economic development Lebogang Maile says law enforcement will be on the ground from today, closing non-compliant spaza shops and also those that have not yet started the process of registration.
Gauteng to crack down on noncompliant shops
Gauteng MEC for economic development Lebogang Maile says law enforcement will be on the ground from today, closing non-compliant spaza shops and also those that have not yet started the process of registration.
Maile gave an update on the province’s spaza shop registration drive which ended on Friday.
He praised the patience of business owners and the dedication of officials who assisted with the registration process. He however, noted that the registration drive had also led to unintended consequences that include a black market for fake compliance certificates in areas such as Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Emfuleni.
Municipalities had highlighted this as a big issue and authorities will soon crack down on this. According to Maile, some of the spaza shop owners had resorted to fraudulent activities to avoid the extensive process of registering.
Criminal cases will be opened against those who falsify documentation during this process, he said.
“We took a decision in a meeting held on Saturday that we must not only disqualify those who falsify documentation but that we must also open criminal cases,” he said.
He said 17,617 applications were received so far, but only 4,610 certificates of acceptability (COAs) have been issued.
“Factors that have impacted the number of approvals include the submission of fraudulent documentation, delays in the verification of foreign nationals by home affairs, and incomplete documentation. A total of 7,107 applications were by foreign nationals,” he said.
Maile said the province will continue to monitor and inspect spaza shops past the deadline.
“Noting some spaza shops and food-handling facilities continue to operate even after prohibition orders are issued, law enforcement will continue to play a critical role with prosecution encouraged by the Gauteng provincial government,” he said.
Meanwhile, minister of small business development Stella Ndabeni yesterday announced that the R500m stimulus package to support the spaza shop industry will start this month.
The fund, introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be used to train shop owners, provide equipment and foster competition between spaza shops and retailers, making sure that they are compliant and competitive.
“The fund is for those who have gone and registered but find that they do not meet the compliant requirements. The fund will assist those as some may be compliant but have no stock, so we will also assist them because we do not want any South African-compliant shops not to open because they do not have stock,” Ndabeni told a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday.
Ndabeni said only 60 out of 135 registration centres across the country had electronic systems. But despite this challenge, she was impressed by how their staff treated the registration process with urgency.
“We were especially impressed by the work that MECs did within their provinces in encouraging people to register and marshal their staff to treat this programme with the urgency and intensity it deserved.
“We know the process had challenges, with many municipalities not having electronic business registration systems,” she said.
