One of Ndlovu's colleagues also confirmed to Sowetan that Ndlovu had told him about the attempts to extort money from him. The employee also said he knows about the gang because they extort even the vendors plying their trade outside the mall.
Ndlovu worked in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, but lived in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.
His family confirmed to Sowetan that when he failed to show up to work for a few days and was unreachable on the phone, a friend who also works in the same mall went to his house in KwaMhlanga to look for him.
When she arrived there, she found that his house had been burgled and informed the police. A missing person case was opened in Mamelodi while a burglary case was opened in KwaMhlanga.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli confirmed that they are investigating.
“Police in KwaMhlanga are investigating a case of housebreaking and theft after a female complainant reported on 18 February 2025 that her male friend went missing in Mamelodi, Gauteng, so she came looking for him at KwaMhlanga.
“It was during this time when she realised that the doors at the house were opened with some other items missing. That was when a case was opened,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdlhuli said.
Mdhluli was only reported missing five days later on February 24, police said.
“A missing person's file for Ms Zodwa Precious Mdhluli, 46, was registered at KwaMhlanga, reported by her child on 24 February 2025. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance is still unknown and forms part of the investigation by the police.”
Asked when last Ndlovu's partner was seen and whether anyone ever saw her at the house following the burglary, Mdhluli said: “Zodwa Precious Mdhluli's child only reported her missing on that day (February 24). The woman's child indicated that the conversation they last had was on 18 February 2025.”
Family draws extortion link to missing journo
'It is confusing my parents disappeared on same day, at different locations'
Image: SUPPLIED
The family of missing journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu – who has been missing for two weeks – and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli say they cannot rule out the work of Mamelodi-based Boko Haram extortion gang in their disappearance.
The family are in distress over their disappearance and yesterday appealed for the public for assistance in locating the missing couple.
Ndlovu, committee member of the National press Club, was reported missing on February 18 while his partner Mdhluli was only reported missing a few days later on February 24. According to Sifiso, the cameras at Denlyn Mall in Mamelodi show Ndlovu leaving after work.
It's not known what happened to him afterwards. His car, which his family said does not have a tracking device, has not been found either. The circumstances around Mdhluli's disappearance are not yet known.
The family has given the police permission to access phone records of the couple.
According to Ndlovu's brother, Sifiso Ndlovu, a group of men once approached Ndlovu for a “protection fee” at Denlyn Mall where his online radio station, CapitalLive FM, operates. That was in October last year.
Sifiso said they did not make much of it at the time. It was not until both his brother and partner went missing that they suspected the extortion may be linked to the couple's disappearance.
“As we speak we cannot rule out anything, especially looking at the threats from some Boko Haram group who last year came to Sibusiso (Ndlovu) and demanded money saying it's 'protection fee' but he didn't pay it.
“As the family we are praying that they are found alive because we are not coping and we are asking the public and anyone who might have a clue to provide to the police,” said Sifiso.
One of Ndlovu's colleagues also confirmed to Sowetan that Ndlovu had told him about the attempts to extort money from him. The employee also said he knows about the gang because they extort even the vendors plying their trade outside the mall.
Ndlovu worked in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, but lived in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.
His family confirmed to Sowetan that when he failed to show up to work for a few days and was unreachable on the phone, a friend who also works in the same mall went to his house in KwaMhlanga to look for him.
When she arrived there, she found that his house had been burgled and informed the police. A missing person case was opened in Mamelodi while a burglary case was opened in KwaMhlanga.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli confirmed that they are investigating.
“Police in KwaMhlanga are investigating a case of housebreaking and theft after a female complainant reported on 18 February 2025 that her male friend went missing in Mamelodi, Gauteng, so she came looking for him at KwaMhlanga.
“It was during this time when she realised that the doors at the house were opened with some other items missing. That was when a case was opened,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdlhuli said.
Mdhluli was only reported missing five days later on February 24, police said.
“A missing person's file for Ms Zodwa Precious Mdhluli, 46, was registered at KwaMhlanga, reported by her child on 24 February 2025. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance is still unknown and forms part of the investigation by the police.”
Asked when last Ndlovu's partner was seen and whether anyone ever saw her at the house following the burglary, Mdhluli said: “Zodwa Precious Mdhluli's child only reported her missing on that day (February 24). The woman's child indicated that the conversation they last had was on 18 February 2025.”
Image: Supplied/Facebook
Mdhluli's son, Trevor Mdhluli, said they are scared and shocked at how the two could disappear on the same day in two different places.
“This is tricky and confusing for us as a family because my parents disappeared on the same day, maybe different times.
“I was speaking to my mother on the day she disappeared afternoon and we were to talk on Wednesday as we always do on the phone. I tried talking to her the next day but her phone was off.
“Not knowing what was going on while I was working I had to hope she's fine. But after the weekend passed without hearing from her I asked for a day off at work to go straight to their house. I then tried calling my father (Ndlovu) but both his phones were off.
“I talked to my uncle, Sifiso and got to know that my father is missing. When I rushed to their house I found that it had been broken into. I went and opened a missing person case for my mother because the housebreaking was already opened,” said Mdhluli.
Mdhluli told Sowetan that they have collaborated with the Gauteng police to locate the couple.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said: “The police are searching for Mr Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu who was reported missing in Mamelodi. He was last seen leaving his workplace on the 18th of February 2025 at approximately 18h00.
“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the search to please call Sgt Lekganyane on 082 768 6433 or call the nearest police station.”
SowetanLIVE
LISTEN | Extortionist Eric Thokwana denies demanding protection fees from varsity project
Tshwane extortionist's criminal past
LISTEN | Extortionist's demand for payment from varsity project exposed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos