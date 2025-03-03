News

Driver of crashed McLaren identified as Nigerian rapper

Musician Prince Daniel Obioma comes clean about accident

By Motoring Staff - 03 March 2025 - 09:55
The rapper crashed his McLaren 570S on High Level Road in Sea Point, Cape Town, early on Saturday morning.
The rapper crashed his McLaren 570S on High Level Road in Sea Point, Cape Town, early on Saturday morning.
Image: X

The driver of the McLaren 570S that crashed at speed on High Level Road in Sea Point, Cape Town, on Saturday morning has been identified as Nigerian rapper 3GAR Baby.

The musician, whose real name is Prince Daniel Obioma, came clean about the accident on an Instagram post.

The dazed rapper photographed moments after the accident occurred.
The dazed rapper photographed moments after the accident occurred.
Image: X

Hours after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, the bruised rapper uploaded a selfie in what appears to be a medical care facility. The accompanying caption read, “Nah, small thing remain. Could've been all over! I can’t stop thanking God for life”. 

Photographs of Obioma taken immediately after the accident happened have also surfaced on social media. One of them shows the dazed rapper sitting in the middle of the road with blood dripping down his face.

A passenger — yet to be identified — was also injured in the accident and according to Arrive Alive was also transported to hospital for treatment. 

Despite his injuries, Obioma is not getting much sympathy online, with many angered X and Instagram users condemning his negligent behaviour behind the wheel of the multimillion-rand British supercar. Some have even called for his prosecution.

McLaren reveals MCL38 Celebration Edition Artura and 750S

McLaren is celebrating its 2024 Formula One World constructors’ championship victory in style with a limited production run of the MCL38 Celebration ...
Motoring
1 week ago

McLaren Automotive to be bought by Abu Dhabi’s CYVN Holdings

British supercar company McLaren Automotive is to be bought by CYVN Holdings, an investment consortium owned by the Abu Dhabi government.
Motoring
4 months ago

Ferrari ploughs into pedestrians in Cape Town, claiming one life

Tragedy struck the Cape Town CBD in the early hours of Saturday morning when a Ferrari collided with several pedestrians on Buitengracht Street, near ...
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is