‘Afrikaners are not victims’: Civic movement Betereinders unveils ‘Not USA‚ but You‚ SA’ campaign

By Phathu Luvhengo - 03 March 2025 - 12:32
Betereinders members led by Johan Erasmus and Schalk van Heerden host a braai to show their disagreement with the perspective that Afrikaners are being victimised in SA.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The not-for-profit organisation Betereinders unveiled its “Not USA, but You SA” campaign in Pretoria on Saturday. 

Over a braai and under a banner proclaiming their campaign, the group said they did not believe Afrikaners were victims who needed refuge in the US due to the government's land policies.

This came after President Cyril Ramaphosa accused Afrikaans lobby groups AfriForum and Solidarity of sowing division in SA with their negative narratives about property rights being eroded. AfriForum delegates were visiting the US last week to share their views.

“As Afrikaners, we thought we mustn't toyi toyi. We can do a braai and make a point. We can be friends eating under this banner that says it is not about USA, but You SA,” said member Schalk van Heerden. 

“Everyone is happy, and there is a nice vibe, realising we don't have to be scared. Our blood is not orange, our blood is red.”

Van Heerden said they were staying in SA and are loyal to the country. 

“The idea we want to get out there is that Afrikaners are not victims. As normal South Africans, we love each other.

“Africa includes Africans and Afrikaners.”

TimesLIVE

