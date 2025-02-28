The Quick Interview | Gavin still in Hunt for more PSL milestones

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt celebrated his 1,000th match as a PSL coach in a game against Golden Arrows last week, a feat many coaches can only dream of.
Sowetan caught up with the coach after their training session this week.
Sowetan: Congratulations on your milestone. How is the feeling? Has it sunk in yet?
Hunt: No, because you are going into the next game. It only got to my attention a few weeks ago you know, but you go on to the next game. The next match is the most important one, the past is gone and in football, that's what it's about; people don't remember yesterday. They remember what will happen next week, that's what they want to know, so we keep going.
Sowetan: Surely you are disappointed that the match was not finished because of load shedding at the stadium?
Hunt: Yeah, we needed to play. I'm not saying we would have won the game or they [Arrows] could have won it, but there was a lot of hype around it. We started well and we had a break and they scored straight away and it was crazy. So, it was disappointing we didn't finish the game.
Sowetan: With this milestone now, what more are you still hoping to achieve?
Hunt: Well, I still want to win. I still have a drive to want to win. I always say it is not all about winning in the end, it is about winning next week. If you can win the next game, that's the most important game, try to win it. But we don't look at what happened, we have to look at the future and try to get young players in.
Sowetan: You have won four league titles, three with SuperSport United and one with [now-defunct] Bidvest Wits with other knockout titles, surely a league title is still your priority?
Hunt: I think the gap is much bigger now and I don't know who is going to catch [Mamelodi] Sundowns in the next 20 years if they carry on like this. It is difficult because of the financial muscles and bringing in players across the board. It was much more competitive 12 years ago. I still think a club like Bidvest Wits would have challenged them more than anybody because we had gone there. SuperSport needs to revive itself again but it isn't easy because it is a different club now than when I was here first.
Sowetan: Despite winning the league and knockout competitions and reaching this milestone, what other achievement do you look back on in your career?
Hunt: For me ... [CAF] Champions League, obviously with the money coming in now. We have to try to get into that space, it is difficult for a club of our size. We could continue playing our team on Saturday and come back to play on Wednesday. We had to change the team.
The Quick Interview | Gavin still in Hunt for more PSL milestones
Image: Veli Nhlapo
