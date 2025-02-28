PODCAST | Spaza shop registration, military veterans mismanagement, alleged illicit mining kingpin, and more

The latest episode of the SL cabinet podcast is here, bringing you the week’s most pressing stories in politics, crime, education and current affairs. Hosted by Koena Mashale alongside Herman Moloi and Nandi Ntini, this episode unpacks key developments in SA and beyond.
SA is grappling with several pressing issues, from bureaucratic failures to justice system loopholes and social policy debates.
The Gauteng department of economic development has admitted to delays in spaza shop registration, citing municipal capacity constraints. Of 17,290 applications, only 1,464 have been approved. Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has ruled out extending the deadline, leaving many informal traders frustrated.
Defence minister Angie Motshekga has described the department of defence & military veterans (DMV) as mismanaged and inefficient. With 193 approved posts, 163 are filled, yet many employees lack the qualifications for their roles. This raises concerns about the department’s credibility and effectiveness.
Bethuel Ngobeni, an alleged illicit gold mining kingpin, has skipped his trial despite his bail being revoked in 2023. Authorities are under pressure to ensure justice is served.
A government initiative providing wheelie schoolbags that convert into desks has sparked a backlash. Critics argue it highlights infrastructure failures, while officials defend its practicality.
A woman refutes claims that her family approved footballer Shaune Mogaila’s return to play after he caused a fatal car accident.
Listen here:
Listen here:
