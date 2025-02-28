Free State police have launched an investigation into whether guns found in the possession of a police officer in Odendaalsrus may have been used to commit crime.
Guns found in police officer’s home checked for use in crimes
Detectives pounce on suspect attached to Odendaalsrus visible policing after receiving tip-off
Free State police have launched an investigation into whether guns found in the possession of a police officer in Odendaalsrus may have been used to commit crime.
This comes after warrant officer MJ Mtshawe, attached to the Odendaalsrus visible policing unit, was arrested yesterday for alleged illegal possession of two firearms and rounds of ammunition.
He appeared in court today and was expected back on March 6 for a bail application.
Lt-Col Zweli Mohobeleli of the Free State Hawks said their detectives received information in January about a man who keeps unpermitted firearms at his house.
“The said house was observed and confirmed as belonging to the suspect. After obtaining a search and seizure warrant, a multifaceted team of the Hawks, tactical response, SAPS detectives and local criminal record centre was assembled,” Mohobeleli said. “They descended on the house in the early hours of February 27.”
Free State Hawks head Major-Gen Mokgadi Bokaba, has praised members involved in the operation for their swiftness.
“No-one is above the law. This arrest is evidence of our commitment to rooting out criminality, even within our ranks,” she said.
An investigation to ascertain the involvement of these firearms in other crimes is under way.
