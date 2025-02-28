Gauteng spaza registrations marred by chaos, slow

The Gauteng department of economic development has admitted that the registration process for spaza shops in the province has been slow and chaotic, and has blamed capacity constraints within municipalities for this.
"Most municipalities do not have enough capacity to register and process documents," the department’s spokesperson Sabelo Ndlangisa said.
The comments come as frustration by spaza shop owners mounted ahead of Friday’s registration cut off.
So far, only 1,464 of the 17,290 applications received by Gauteng municipalities have been approved. The department attributed the slow progress to bureaucratic problems, high registration costs which were unaffordable for most business owners, as well and municipalities’ lack of resources to process applications efficiently.
“The process of registration takes longer than expected due to the multiple players involved. Additionally, some townships remain unproclaimed, and most municipalities still rely on manual registration systems,” he said.
“Some municipalities do not allow businesses with outstanding municipal bills to register until their debts are settled,” he said.
Spaza shop owners said obstacles beyond their control have made registration difficult, with many landlords reportedly refusing to provide title deeds required for registration amid fears that their documents could be misused for fraudulent property sales.
They also complain about the high cost of registration. It requires a payment of R1,034, and additional fees such as R400 for a zoning certificate and R950 for a health certificate. Many owners argue that these costs are unaffordable given their limited profits.
“I have submitted all the necessary documents, but I still need to pay R400 for a zoning certificate and R950 for a health certificate. I don’t know where I will get this money because I hardly make that amount in profit per month,” said Khosi Nkosi, a shop owner from Katlehong on the East Rand.
Sowetan visited the Jabulani Civic Centre in Soweto and Katlehong registration offices, where business owners expressed frustration over the complicated process. Some claimed to have been turned away due to errors in their documentation, while others struggled to obtain required paperwork from their landlords.
Despite the challenges, authorities remain firm on enforcement. “It is not our problem when landlords fail to give you the title deed. You must bring your landlord to the municipality because you pay them rent every month. Our job is to close down your shop if you fail to submit the relevant documents,” an official at the registration office was heard telling the shop owners.
No extension for spaza shop registration – Hlabisa
In Ekurhuleni, where only 47 of the 2,668 applications have been approved, the municipality and the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) were adamant that non-compliant spaza shops will be shut down from March 1.
“No excuse will be taken as enough grace was given to them to register. Any shop found without a trading permit will be closed,” EMPD spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said.
The city’s MMC for developmental planning and real estate, Nomadlozi Nkosi, said business owners had ample time to comply with regulations. “Even those with pending applications will be closed down because you cannot run a spaza shop without being approved,” Nkosi said.
The registration deadline, initially set for December, was extended to February 28 following concerns about compliance. The crackdown comes amid increased scrutiny of spaza shops after multiple child deaths linked to foodborne illnesses.
As the enforcement deadline approaches, thousands of small businesses face uncertainty, with many at risk of closure.
According to the City of Tshwane's Lindela Mashigo and Limpopo government's Zaid Kalla, only the tuckshops with pending applications will be allowed to trade after today. Those who have not yet applied will be fined and shut down.
African Accent Spaza Shop spokesperson Bongani Mabuza said the application process is lengthy, and that the government did not care to educate people on how to do a tax clearance, planning or zoning process.
"These are people who are running informal businesses, they do not know much about these procedures.
"Once the majority of shops are closed, the government should be prepared to deal with the effects of unemployment and poverty," said Mabuza.
According to Mava Scott from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), the point has always been made that spaza shops and other food handling outlets that do not comply with health regulations will be closed.
