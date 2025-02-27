A woman, whose daughter was killed when Sekhukhune player Shaun Mogaile's car crashed into hers, says the team's coach lied by saying they had given Mogaila the blessing for him to return to playing.
This comes after head coach, Lehlohonolo Seema, said over the weekend that the family of the girl understands that what happened was an accident and that “it could happen to one of us here” and are trying to forgive.
However, Gomolemo Kekana's mother, Keo Mavimbela, said no one from the team or Mogaile's family had come to their home to sympathise “with what their employee or son has caused their family”.
“This is an emotional abuse and we are trying to heal as a family in silence and they start lying about my family’s emotions,” said Mavimbela.
“The Sekhukhune coach lied on Radio 2000 about my family and said we have forgiven them and Shaun can continue playing soccer and that we understand such accidents happen.
“Ever since the accident they have never shown their faces to my family to either apologise or offer any kind of support,” said Mavimbela.
We did not give Mogaila blessing to return to playing – crash victim's mom
Image: Philip Maeta
Image: SUPPLIED
Speaking to Sowetan this morning, family spokesperson Sifiso Skhosana said Mavimbela, who was discharged mid-January after the October accident, felt guilty and kept blaming herself, believing she had caused the accident.
“However, it was after she saw the video of how Mogaile's car crashed into hers that she stopped blaming herself.
“She went through counselling and was trying to heal emotionally but after listening to the radio and that Shaun was the Man of the Match, it broke her once again,” said Skhosana.
The 29-year-old soccer star made an appearance against AmaZulu last week and again against Chippa at the weekend, where he was Man of the Match.
Mogaila is now out on bail after he made two court appearances, with the case being postponed to May 19.
SowetanLIVE
