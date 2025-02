President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Thursday, deliver a keynote address at the basic education Lekgotla held at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Johannesburg.

Themed: Strengthening foundations for learning for a resilient future fit education system, the Lekgotla will be led by basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube and attended by stakeholders within the sector.

