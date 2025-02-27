News

WATCH | Fake doctor Chele's 'dad' arrested in court for another fraud charge

27 February 2025 - 13:18
Fake doctor Kingsley Leeto Chele is the alleged son to Thabo Isaac Puseletso Chele, who was arrested moments after his court appearance on Thursday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Moments after a fraud accused man who is out on bail appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court, he was arrested for another charge as he was about to leave the courtroom.

Thabo Isaac Puseletso Chele, 60, appeared in court on Thursday alongside his alleged son, "Dr" Kingsley Chele, and three home affairs officials, who are all facing charges of fraud and corruption.

The home affairs officials – Charlotte Bens-Edward, Lebogang Sunduzwayo and Mzamo Mbilini – are accused of running a fraudulent ID syndicate and selling a fraudulent ID to "Dr Chele".

The state alleges that Chele and his alleged father, Thabo, have scammed their victims of over R1.2m. It's alleged that Chele targeted medical workers and convinced them to invest in his non-existent pharmacy business before allegedly disappearing with their money. 

Chele has been out on R1,500 bail since November 22 2024.

The magistrate had just postponed the matter to March, and as Thabo was leaving the courtroom, a  woman with a face mask approached him and held his hand, before police came and cuffed him in the ankles. 

"I have been looking for you, and you thought I would never find you. I want my money," said the masked woman.

According to a source, the woman had allegedly been defrauded by the accused of over R750,000 of her pension money. 

