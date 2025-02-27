WATCH | Construction halted after man's brutal murder on site

Construction at a stormwater drainage project in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, has been stopped since Tuesday after security guards attached to the company working on the project allegedly beat to death a man they accused of theft.
Yesterday, police said one of the security officers has been arrested while the search is on for the other two.
Eyewitnesses told Sowetan the security guards brutally assaulted 35-year-old Sifiso Nhlapo on Monday evening after the disappearance of the gate at the site.
Residents found Nhlapo's battered body on Tuesday morning at the construction site. His head had allegedly also been smashed with a rock.
Nhlapo's mother Constance, 55, said she was fetched from home by her mother on Tuesday, who had received multiple calls about her grandson's death.
“His hands and feet were tied together with some plastic, and he was dumped on the ground. His head was bruised and bloody. Apparently, he was hit over the head with a big rock that lay near the excavator,” she said.
Constance said her son was accused of stealing a gate at the construction site by three security guards who traced and dragged him from a friend's place. “Sifiso was someone who was always on the streets with his nyaope friends. I've always warned him to stop the life of drugs; he would get clean here and there, sometimes even going to church but he would often go back to drugs.
“But even if he stole the gate, it didn't give them the justification to beat him to death. They should have taken him to police instead. What they did is wrong and I want them to pay for it,” she said.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the ground next to an excavator. “It was established that the deceased had sustained head injuries and had bruises all over his body,” he said.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted by security officers who were guarding the excavator, accusing him of stealing a gate. Further investigations led to an arrest of one security officer, while two other suspects are still at large. Police have opened a case of murder.”
An eyewitness said residents were too scared to help Sifiso because one security guard had a gun. “He kept threatening to shoot and I didn't know how to help him. They were so angry that at some point they hit him with a rock, steel poles and even used their own hands.
“We called the police but each time they kept saying they'd call back ... but no one came.
The gate that Sifiso is accused of stealing is yet to be found,” said the witness.
Sowetan reached out to Johannesburg Roads Agency for comment on the incident, and whether there will be more delays on the project but they had not responded at the time of going to print.
