The Quick Interview | Litter blocking stormwater drains

By Botho Molosankwe - 27 February 2025 - 06:00
Khayalethu Gqibitole
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Torrential rains that have recently been falling left many Johannesburg roads with rainwater flooding the roads to blocked stormwater drains. Motorists battled to navigate the flooded roads and some two-lane roads ended up becoming just one lane as the other part was not passable due to the dangerous amount of stagnant water where the drainage system is.

Some frustrated motorists took to social media to complain about the dangers of driving in the pouring rain, asking what the city was doing about the situation. Sowetan reached out to the Johannesburg Roads Agency's (JRA's) regional operations head, Khayalethu Gqibitole, to find out what is blocking the drainage system and what the JRA is doing about it.

Sowetan: From your research, what is blocking the city's stormwater drainage? 

Gqibitole: There are various contributing factors to the blockage of stormwater systems and these include littering. For example, plastic and bottles that end up in the stormwater system, illegal dumping where people deliberately dispose off domestic waste and foreign objects into the stormwater system. There is also vagrants who use stormwater systems as shelter and illegally store things like blankets, mattresses, clothes and other foreign objects in the stormwater system. Other causes are illegal connection of sewer and wastewater systems into the stormwater systems where sewage and greywater with foreign objects are discharged into the stormwater systems. 

Sowetan: What is the reason these stormwater drainage systems have not been fixed? 

Gqibitole: There are  instances where there is illegal erection of structures [shacks, houses, stalls etc] on top of manholes, thus making maintenance of the systems difficult. The JRA responds immediately to flash floods incidences by dispatching teams to deal with each flooding issue. This work is carried out by maintenance teams based at regional maintenance depots who are responsible for the maintenance of the city’s road and stormwater infrastructure. There is also proactive maintenance done during the winter  months and before the rainy season to clean stormwater systems. Reported blocked stormwater inlets are inspected, scheduled, and attended to. The JRA aims to clear reported blocked kerb inlets [stormwater inlets] within 14 days.

Sowetan: Besides the flooded roads, what else is the impact of these blocked stormwater drainages? 

Gqibitole: Prolonged flooded roads cause damage to the road surface, which can lead to the formation of potholes.

Sowetan: Is the issue of blocked drainage systems worse in the townships or in the CBD? 

Gqibitole: The JRA manages a road network that is over 13,000km long.  Problems related to stormwater blockages that have already been stated cut across the board and are not isolated to only townships and the CBD.

Sowetan: What can residents do to help end this ongoing problem of blocked drainages? 

Gqibitole: JRA implores the public to report issues related to blocked or damaged stormwater infrastructure and to also become active citizens by reporting all acts of vandalism and theft. They can report issues related to blocked or damaged stormwater infrastructure using the JRA social media pages –  X: @MyJra, Instagram: @johanneburg_roads_agency, Facebook: Johannesburg Roads Agency  and email to hotline@jra.org.za or call the City’s call centre on 086-056-2874.

In all instances, the complainant will be issued with a reference which they can use to make follow-ups.

SowetanLIVE

