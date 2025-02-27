She added that not all white people supported the actions of AfriForum and Solidarity.
“From the first administration to the seventh, government acted within the provisions of our constitution, which is globally rated as one of the best. We also appreciate the support that has come through from different sectors, the AU, the EU, to indicate that the lies being peddled about South Africa are not true and South Africa has a responsibility to correct the injustices of the past so we can build a united, prosperous and equal South Africa.”
Ntshavheni said government will continue to engage with the processes to calm tensions with the US, adding South Africa was an important global player.
“We both have a mutual interest in the development and growth of our countries and economies. So, it's beneficial for the US to have good relations with South Africa and it's also beneficial for South Africa to have good relations with the US. We cannot avoid each other.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa reacted to the groups' visit, acknowledging growing calls for accountability.
SowetanLIVE's sister publication, TimesLIVE, reported Ramaphosa said he was aware there are people who say something must be done about them.
“What they’re doing is creating division, not building the nation. Running around the world to have your grievances solved only sows discord. It causes South Africans to view each other negatively, which is not the right way to handle our challenges.”
TimesLIVE
Solidarity and AfriForum free to take up Trump's offer, says minister Ntshavheni
Image: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni/X
Those wanting to take up US President Donald Trump's offer to resettle are free to do so, says minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
Ntshavheni was commenting on AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel and a Solidarity delegation travelling to Washington to engage the Trump administration.
The groups announced they had made several recommendations including calls for the Trump administration to place pressure on the South African government because of its position on Israel and Taiwan as well as its relationships with China and Russia.
A document presented by the group stated the Afrikaner community was considering Trump's offer but they were in the process of establishing their own resettlement in the country.
Ntshavheni said the group was continuing to peddle lies about South Africa, saying: “If [they] don't like the efforts of government, why don't they take President Trump up on his offer to resettle in the US?”
The Quick Interview | 'Proving AfriForum’s guilt would be difficult’
She added that not all white people supported the actions of AfriForum and Solidarity.
“From the first administration to the seventh, government acted within the provisions of our constitution, which is globally rated as one of the best. We also appreciate the support that has come through from different sectors, the AU, the EU, to indicate that the lies being peddled about South Africa are not true and South Africa has a responsibility to correct the injustices of the past so we can build a united, prosperous and equal South Africa.”
Ntshavheni said government will continue to engage with the processes to calm tensions with the US, adding South Africa was an important global player.
“We both have a mutual interest in the development and growth of our countries and economies. So, it's beneficial for the US to have good relations with South Africa and it's also beneficial for South Africa to have good relations with the US. We cannot avoid each other.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa reacted to the groups' visit, acknowledging growing calls for accountability.
SowetanLIVE's sister publication, TimesLIVE, reported Ramaphosa said he was aware there are people who say something must be done about them.
“What they’re doing is creating division, not building the nation. Running around the world to have your grievances solved only sows discord. It causes South Africans to view each other negatively, which is not the right way to handle our challenges.”
TimesLIVE
PODCAST | Whose land is it anyway?: Unpacking land redistribution
The land reform issue makes me feel radical
DA takes legal action to challenge Expropriation Act
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos