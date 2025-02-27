SIU secures interdict to preserve R10m linked to Lotto funds

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured an interim interdict from the Special Tribunal to preserve R10m in proceeds from the sale of a mansion in Waterkloof, Pretoria, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption and maladministration involving the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).
The property in question, owned by the BDH Family Trust, is linked to Adv William Elias Huma, a former NLC board member and trustee of the trust.
An SIU investigation uncovered that NLC funds intended for the upliftment of the community were allegedly used to purchase the mansion, prompting the interdict that prevents any payments from being made in connection with the property sale until a final hearing is held on March 7 2025.
“The urgent application was granted to prevent the dissipation of the proceeds from the Pretoria immovable property. Given the history of mismanagement and a lack of cooperation from Adv Huma, the SIU argued in a statement yesterday that the funds are at risk of misappropriation.
“The SIU’s investigation found that Adv Huma, while serving as an NLC board member, allegedly misused his position to influence the allocation of NLC grant funding to entities controlled by his family, resulting in (the misappropriation) of over R21m that was intended for community upliftment projects, including a chicken farming initiative in Marikana, North West," it said.
The investigation, which was triggered by a tip-off from a member of the public, uncovered a complex financial scheme involving Adv Huma and various entities controlled by him, and other individuals linked to him.
They include Samaritan Initiative NPO, Reagile NPC, Silverlite Trading, and the BDH Family Trust, all of which are alleged to have been used to siphon over R21m in NLC funds meant for community projects.
It was revealed that Silverlite Trading received a R4.6m Lottery grant for a hydroponic vegetable farming project to create jobs and supply produce to residents of a poor North West community. Adv Huma’s niece was initially the sole director of the company that purchased a farm. After Adv Huma resigned from the NLC board, he became the sole director of the company.
Other key findings include that Adv Huma failed to declare his financial interests in the entities, that funds were funnelled through multiple NPOs and companies, including Mbidzo NPO, and Matieni Community Centre, before being deposited into BDH Trust’s account, and that Adv Huma allegedly used NLC funds to purchase and improve properties, including farms owned by Silverlite Trading.
The SIU investigation formed part of its mandate under Proclamation R32 of 2020 issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2020.
SIU secures interdict to preserve R10m linked to Lotto funds
Image: Thulani Mbele
