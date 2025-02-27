Minister lashes at Postbank for Sassa grant card crisis

After the deadline, social grant beneficiaries – there are about 28-million in SA – will not be able to use their Sassa cards to receive their grants, creating a lot of anxiety that they will not be able to access their payments.
Committee chair Bridget Masango said the March 20 deadline was a “joke” and had to be extended. On February 14, minister of communication Solly Malatsi and Tolashe released a joint statementment extending the date from February 28 to March 20.
Talking to Sowetan last night, Masango said she wasn't surprised that there was a crisis, and that the conversation rate was regressing at some sites where 13 cards were being issued in three hours.
“The minister happened to have been in one of those sites, so she just confirmed that [the problems],” said Masango.
She added that in some instances, the newly issued cards would not work at retail shops. “I do believe that we do have a crisis and we have a situation where we expect 2.7-million people to have received their new cards by the 20th of March and this at the rate at which it is happening, there is no way.
“We accept what the minister said today because she is basing it on real-life experience. We accept her honesty and the transparency because we have people to answer to,” she said.
The committee is calling on Postbank to provide a full report.
Postbank, the minister said, had to appear before the committee to present a workable plan, adding her team was looking at all ways to address the problem.
There is much confusion about the swap and complaints about the long queues, long waiting times, network glitches and slow service times at Postbank outlets, which are not always close by.
Tolashe said in some cases, tellers had no clue what they were doing and the system produced 12 cards in four hours.
Social grant beneficiaries can opt to receive their grants in their bank accounts.
Another problem, she said, was that many people were not aware of the existence of Postbank.
Sassa and the department of social development also told MPs the Gauteng high court had erred in finding that the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant was a permanent grant.
They plan to take the judgment on appeal, believing it is flawed.
This is also the view of the Treasury, which also believes the judgment should be appealed in its entirety.
The court ruled in favour of an application by the Institute for Economic Justice and #PaytheGrants that the regulations governing the grant were unconstitutional and invalid.
Judge Leonard Twala ruled the SRD grant was a permanent grant, the amount of the grant – presently R370 a month – must be raised to the food poverty line, which amounted to R796 a person in 2024, and that the income threshold for grant recipients of R624 a month be raised. – Business Day, Additional reporting by Jeanette Chabalala
Image: Jaco Marais
