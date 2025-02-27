“This includes withdrawing cash from ATMs, making balance inquiries, printing statements and withdrawing cash at retail tills. Beneficiaries will also be able to make purchases and check balances during this time,” he said.
Sassa acting CEO Themba Matlou emphasised the importance of migration from the gold card to the new card.
“It is important to note that the March 2025 grant payments cycle will be the last instance in which beneficiaries can access their payments with the gold card. After March 20, no further grant payments will be made through gold cards. Therefore, beneficiaries must take the necessary steps to replace their cards,” Matlou stated.
This week, during a parliamentary session, Tolashe expressed concerns over the lack of a clear plan to resolve the situation, emphasising that the transition had caused anxiety among the 28-million beneficiaries.
SowetanLIVE
March pay cycle is the last instance to access grants with gold card – Sassa
Beneficiaries urged to migrate to new black card
Image: SA Government/X
Social grants beneficiaries who have not yet migrated to the new Postbank black card will still receive their money for March.
This announcement comes a day after social development minister Sisisi Tolashe blasted Postbank for poor management of the conversion process, labelling it a crisis.
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced that the gold card will be disabled after March 20.
According to Sassa spokesperson, Paseka Letsatsi, on the next pay cycle between the 4 and 6 of March, beneficiaries will still be able to use their gold cards to perform all enabled transactions during the March payment cycle.
“This includes withdrawing cash from ATMs, making balance inquiries, printing statements and withdrawing cash at retail tills. Beneficiaries will also be able to make purchases and check balances during this time,” he said.
Sassa acting CEO Themba Matlou emphasised the importance of migration from the gold card to the new card.
“It is important to note that the March 2025 grant payments cycle will be the last instance in which beneficiaries can access their payments with the gold card. After March 20, no further grant payments will be made through gold cards. Therefore, beneficiaries must take the necessary steps to replace their cards,” Matlou stated.
This week, during a parliamentary session, Tolashe expressed concerns over the lack of a clear plan to resolve the situation, emphasising that the transition had caused anxiety among the 28-million beneficiaries.
SowetanLIVE
Millions yet to move to new Sassa card
Deadline to convert Sassa gold cards extended to March 20
Sassa urges beneficiaries to replace cards by February 28
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos