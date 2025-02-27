Gauteng govt cashflow problems delay security guards pay

Dozens of security guards working for the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development have not been paid their salaries for February due to cashflow problems.
The department has confirmed that financial and cashflow constraints were to blame for its failure to pay KYA Guards Security which provides protection services to department building in the Joburg CBD.
The salaries were due to be paid on February 15.
The non payment of security personnel's salaries has had a devastating impact on the guards some who told Sowetan they were facing eviction from their rental housing.
One security guard said she has been forced to sleep at work in recent weeks as she did not have money for transport to return home after working her day shift.
“I sleep here because I don't have transport money. My child goes to school and uses transport so I have to choose between me or her,” said the guard who asked not to be named. Another guard said he is facing eviction because he hasn’t been able to pay his rent on time.
“We don’t know when we will get paid. My child almost couldn’t go back to university because I didn’t have the money to register. I had to borrow money from a loan shark. Now, I live in debt,” the guard said.
The guards said delays in the payment of their salaries began as far back as September last year.
Spokesperson for the department Danisile Sethekge confirmed the security company had not been paid resulting the non payment of the guards.
“The recent non-payment is due to financial and cashflow constraints that GDARD is currently experiencing however the service provider was engaged in December 2024, with a follow up meeting held in February wherein these issues were tabled and deliberated upon collectively,” Sethekge said. “We have initiated a review of the department’s programmes and contractual obligations to identify possible areas of cost-cutting and optimisation and have also engaged Gauteng provincial treasury to request additional funding. We remain hopeful that the issue of delayed payment should be resolved soon.”
Sethekge said the security company was appointed in 2022 to provide security services for a period of 3 years ending in April.
A third security guard who lives in the Joburg CBD said his landlord has given him until Saturday to settle his overdue rent or he will be kicked out.
“If they don’t pay me, I won’t have a home,” he said.
“The situation is getting out of hand, and the company is telling us that the department claims it doesn’t have money and we might even get paid in the new financial year which is April. We continue working because we don’t want to lose our jobs,” the man added.
The fourth guard said if he does not get paid soon then he will struggle to make it to work next month.
“Already, I don't have money for transport. This issue is really affecting my family,” said the 40-year-old man.
SowetanLIVE
Gauteng govt cashflow problems delay security guards pay
Department of agriculture requests additional funding as guards are threatened with eviction for missed rent
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Dozens of security guards working for the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development have not been paid their salaries for February due to cashflow problems.
The department has confirmed that financial and cashflow constraints were to blame for its failure to pay KYA Guards Security which provides protection services to department building in the Joburg CBD.
The salaries were due to be paid on February 15.
The non payment of security personnel's salaries has had a devastating impact on the guards some who told Sowetan they were facing eviction from their rental housing.
One security guard said she has been forced to sleep at work in recent weeks as she did not have money for transport to return home after working her day shift.
“I sleep here because I don't have transport money. My child goes to school and uses transport so I have to choose between me or her,” said the guard who asked not to be named. Another guard said he is facing eviction because he hasn’t been able to pay his rent on time.
“We don’t know when we will get paid. My child almost couldn’t go back to university because I didn’t have the money to register. I had to borrow money from a loan shark. Now, I live in debt,” the guard said.
The guards said delays in the payment of their salaries began as far back as September last year.
Spokesperson for the department Danisile Sethekge confirmed the security company had not been paid resulting the non payment of the guards.
“The recent non-payment is due to financial and cashflow constraints that GDARD is currently experiencing however the service provider was engaged in December 2024, with a follow up meeting held in February wherein these issues were tabled and deliberated upon collectively,” Sethekge said. “We have initiated a review of the department’s programmes and contractual obligations to identify possible areas of cost-cutting and optimisation and have also engaged Gauteng provincial treasury to request additional funding. We remain hopeful that the issue of delayed payment should be resolved soon.”
Sethekge said the security company was appointed in 2022 to provide security services for a period of 3 years ending in April.
A third security guard who lives in the Joburg CBD said his landlord has given him until Saturday to settle his overdue rent or he will be kicked out.
“If they don’t pay me, I won’t have a home,” he said.
“The situation is getting out of hand, and the company is telling us that the department claims it doesn’t have money and we might even get paid in the new financial year which is April. We continue working because we don’t want to lose our jobs,” the man added.
The fourth guard said if he does not get paid soon then he will struggle to make it to work next month.
“Already, I don't have money for transport. This issue is really affecting my family,” said the 40-year-old man.
SowetanLIVE
Four provinces have snubbed reports into water challenges – SAHRC
Scheme putting strain on varsities' finances
SOWETAN SAYS | NSFAS crisis could derail our children's future
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos