Directors of a company building a stormwater drainage project in Orange Farm say their workers have nothing to do with an incident in which the body of a man who was beaten to death after being accused of theft was found at their construction site.
On Monday, security guards allegedly accused Sfiso Nhlapo, 35, of stealing at the gate and then brutally assaulting and hitting him with a rock. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
However, the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) spokesperson Kenneth Nxumalo says KPA Construction distances its workers from Nhlapo's killing. JDA is overlooking the project that is being done by KPA.
“The company’s directors have denied any involvement of their workers and have assured us of their full co-operation with law enforcement authorities. According to engagements with KPA Construction's directors, their staff members were not on-site at the time of the incident. The only individuals present were personnel from a locally sourced security company.
“The security staff has been instructed to fully co-operate with the police and all necessary statements have been provided to the investigating officer.
“As this remains an active criminal investigation, we are awaiting the official outcome of the police inquiry,” said Nxumalo.
Construction firm distances itself from Orange Farm murder incident
Image: Thulani Mbele
WATCH | Construction halted after man's brutal murder on site
According to Nxumalo, the project remains suspended as investigations by the police and department of employment & labour continue.
“In line with legal and safety requirements, sections of the operations at the construction site have been temporarily suspended. The JDA has reported the incident to the department of employment & labour and an investigation is under way. The effect on the project timeline will depend on the outcomes of these investigations,” said Nxumalo.
A spokesperson for the Gauteng police, Col Mavela Masondo, said one security guard has been arrested and the other one is still at large.
“Upon arrival at the scene, police found a man lying on the ground next to an excavator. It was established that the deceased had sustained head injuries and bruises all over his body.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted by the security officers who were guarding the excavator, accusing him of stealing a gate. Further investigation led to the arrest of one security officer and two other suspects are still at large. Police have opened a case of murder for investigation,” said Masondo.
SowetanLIVE
