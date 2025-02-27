“What we see is children who have attended an early childhood care and education programme are far more likely and this is what increases system efficiencies because they do not repeat a grade, regardless of household income level,” she said.
She said building human capital is in early childhood care and education.
“What is critical about early childhood development is children are learning how to learn. As science, and technology change dynamically, and exponentially, the core of it is difficult to keep up with but when you learn how to learn, no matter how fast the field changes, you have the ability, the child can keep up with that new change, with that new knowledge,” she added.
However, she said despite this aspiration of progression, the world is behind in achieving this, “where at least every child has one year of pre-primary education, which means significant challenges remain to get to our goals.”
“Inequity is keeping children behind, the most disadvantaged behind. And we have said earlier today, we leave no child behind.”
Brittor also spoke on parents being important partners in their children's education.
“Parents are important in being able to take over the holistic development of children. They are the architects who can support and promote this. But the quality of the environment is important. While we are improving access, all children are not thriving at the minute issue because the quality of the environment needs to be improved. And here we have the dimensions of quality that are required to get that optimal environment for the brain to grow,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
Children who get early childhood care do well, finish school – Unicef head of education
Image: UNICEF
Global head of education at Unicef says children who get early childhood care and education are less likely to drop out.
Speaking at the 2025 Basic Education Sector Lekgotla on Thursday, Rebello Britto said regardless of household income, children who received early care are less likely to repeat a grade.
“They're more likely to complete primary and secondary education. And this is the core to building strong economic growth because the benefits of these early years are seen then in the return on investment that has been calculated around the world,” she said.
Britto said it’s the systems that build a strong foundation for children.
“What we see is children who have attended an early childhood care and education programme are far more likely and this is what increases system efficiencies because they do not repeat a grade, regardless of household income level,” she said.
She said building human capital is in early childhood care and education.
“What is critical about early childhood development is children are learning how to learn. As science, and technology change dynamically, and exponentially, the core of it is difficult to keep up with but when you learn how to learn, no matter how fast the field changes, you have the ability, the child can keep up with that new change, with that new knowledge,” she added.
However, she said despite this aspiration of progression, the world is behind in achieving this, “where at least every child has one year of pre-primary education, which means significant challenges remain to get to our goals.”
“Inequity is keeping children behind, the most disadvantaged behind. And we have said earlier today, we leave no child behind.”
Brittor also spoke on parents being important partners in their children's education.
“Parents are important in being able to take over the holistic development of children. They are the architects who can support and promote this. But the quality of the environment is important. While we are improving access, all children are not thriving at the minute issue because the quality of the environment needs to be improved. And here we have the dimensions of quality that are required to get that optimal environment for the brain to grow,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa set to address basic education Lekgotla
Without strong basic education, we have no good science system – Nzimande
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos