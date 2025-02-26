A Mozambican teenager has been rescued, police say, after allegedly being held hostage by a traditional leader who duped her with false promises of a work opportunity in SA.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi said the man has been arrested on a charge of human trafficking.
The 17-year-old was lured from Xai Xai with the promise of work in a salon.
"On arrival in Hendrina, the traditional healer allegedly told the victim there were no job opportunities for her, but he wanted to make her his wife.
"The victim was allegedly assaulted and raped. She was also allegedly given substances believed to be the traditional healer's medicine.
"The victim was rescued eight months later by a passerby who notified police about her suffering."
She was allegedly held in captivity from November 2023 until her escape in July 2024.
The Hawks' Secunda based serious organised crime investigation unit learned about the case when they were conducting an awareness campaign on human trafficking in Piet Retief.
"The team conducted further investigations. The suspect allegedly escaped to Mozambique. He was arrested immediately after his return to SA on February 24 2024."
Nkosi said the Hawks will involve the department of home affairs because the suspect's status in the country is questionable.
"The names on his traditional certificate and passport do not correspond."
He is expected to appear in the Hendrina magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Traditional healer who ‘entrapped teen to become his wife’ arrested
Image: SAPS
