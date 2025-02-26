More and more brands are using humour for marketing and communication, with Gautrain being the latest to do so after an illegal borehole drilling activity on a private property compromised a section of the train’s tunnel system, leading to services being suspended on some routes.
The Quick Interview | Why making light of serious matters works
Gautrain on right track with drilling satire, says Prof Mpofu
Image: Supplied
More and more brands are using humour for marketing and communication, with Gautrain being the latest to do so after an illegal borehole drilling activity on a private property compromised a section of the train’s tunnel system, leading to services being suspended on some routes.
“Oops, they drilled a little too deep. Someone decided to auction for journey to the centre of the earth a little too close to our Rosebank-Park line,” read part of the statement released by Gautrain at the weekend making light of a serious incident. Prof Shepherd Mpofu from the department of communications at Unisa explains why firms use humour in instances where they need to steer clear of it.
Sowetan: Does the use of humour by brands during difficult cases like Gautrain land with the audience or can be lost in the delivery?
Mpofu: The issue to consider is the use of humour as a form of accepting and embracing inconvenience and change. In this case, a harmless event, which could be fixed, deserved to be humorously engaged with. And yes, humour worked during Covid-19 when most leaders suspended ethics, moral and conscience and stole monies meant to protect people, and indeed it works in this instance where no one has been harmed.
Sowetan: How does one balance humour with the seriousness of the situation?
Mpofu: Most societies use humour to engage with serious issues. But it doesn’t end there, humour might graduate into frustration and later physical attempts at addressing problems such as protests and actions on the ballot boxes (voting). So we should not see humour as humour for humour’s sake.
The (Gautrain) incident, to a certain extent, has a balance of humour and seriousness. Riders of the train are inconvenienced but they also have other things to relieve them of the frustration, new experiences such as potholes, scenic routes and spotting new coffee shops. This humour is also infused with an apology and also leads us to imagine the reaching of the drillers who discovered the train route.
Sowetan: In what circumstances does humour not work and what should brands be wary of when looking at using humour to communicate?
Mpofu: When it is used around issues of race and GBVgender-based violenceare used to humour and address certain aspects, especially in marketing products. Also, the personal or brand profile of the person making those humourous statements matters. If one is a nobody then there is no traction and clapback by the online audiences and or activists.
Brands like Nando’s have used humour successfully. In some instances, this leads to brands being accessible. They should use humour that does not offend people in terms of race, gender, sexuality and the like. Cultural sensitivity has to be taken into consideration.
