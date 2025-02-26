"It’s very difficult to cross to the other side. We’re also concerned about how an ambulance will reach the area in case of an emergency. People from the other side also need to cross to our side to get to the shops, so this [a new bridge] is a matter of urgency," Sandiri said.
On Tuesday, pupils from the two schools told Sowetan that they have to walk an extra 40 minutes to school since the collapse of the bridge.
North West department of education spokesperson Mpthatha Molokwane acknowledged that the new temporary bridge is on the furthest side of the village, which increases pupils' walking distance.
Madibeng municipality spokesperson Tumelo Tshabalala said: "The municipality has reported the situation to the Disaster Management Centre, and a business plan will be submitted to access the Disaster Response Grant to restore the bridge."
Residents sign petition to have collapsed bridge repaired urgently
Image: Thulani Mbele
More than 100 villagers at Maboloka near Brits in the North West have signed a petition urging the government to urgently repair a bridge linking their village to two schools, or build them a new one instead.
This follows the collapse of a crossing that linked hundreds of pupils to the two schools during heavy rains last week.
Pupils from Solomon Lion primary and Mmadikete Lion secondary schools missed four days of classes last week after torrential rains washed away a bridge that connects two communities – the Tambo Section and Checkers village – to the two schools.
"We will submit the petition to the councillor soon, and we are hoping it will be forwarded to the [Madibeng] municipality. Our goal is to have the collapsed bridge repaired or replaced," said Wayne Sandiri, a community leader.
Sandiri said the collapse of the bridge has made it impossible for cars to cross over to the other side, while residents are now using ladders to help pupils reach their schools. Parents and pupils have complained about walking a long distance to get to a temporary structure erected to help them cross the river.
