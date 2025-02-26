News

'Gwamanda was mocked and ridiculed': EFF calls for resignation of NPA head after withdrawal of charges

26 February 2025 - 16:22
National Director of Prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi.
National Director of Prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The EFF has called for the resignation of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) director Shamila Batohi after the provisional withdrawal of charges against former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Gwamanda, a member of Al Jama-ah party, was accused of running a funeral policy scam with his co-accused that allegedly swindled Soweto residents between 2011 and 2012.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the decision to withdraw charges was due to the emergence of additional complainants, which necessitated further investigations.

However, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo has slammed the NPA's handling of the case.

“Due to her desperation to prosecute a politician before her dismal failure of a term comes to an end, Batohi has turned the NPA into a weapon to launch smear campaigns,” he said on X.

“Batohi has turned the NPA into what Pravin Gordhan made Sars in his heyday. A tool to launch witch-hunts and tarnish reputations, only to retreat when the damage is done. If she had any respect for that institution and its legitimacy she’d resign. Utter failure.

“Gwamanda was mocked and ridiculed out of office, his shortcomings notwithstanding, mainly because of the NPA’s case which they have now dropped due to lack of evidence,” said Thambo.

Al Jama-ah welcomed the decision.

“The withdrawal of these charges brings with it a sense of relief and justice, reinforcing our belief in the rule of law and the importance of upholding the rights of all individuals, especially when subjected to unwarranted attacks,” spokesperson Asghar Khan said.

The NPA says it will re-enrol the case against Gwamanda and his co-accused when further investigations are complete.

TimesLIVE

The Hawks hover over several depts, National Lottery

The Hawks are investigating fraud, theft and corruption charges amounting to R2.6bn within the department of water and sanitation.
News
3 months ago

Batohi to review withdrawal of charges against Kodwa after Hawks’ request

The office of national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi has been requested by the Hawks to review the decision to withdraw corruption ...
News
3 months ago

‘A lot of evidence was secured’: Batohi on Koko case as he pushes for ABB's prosecution

National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi has pinned the authority's “setback” in former Eskom boss Matshela Koko's R2.2bn corruption case ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is