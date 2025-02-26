Gender activists call for bail to be denied to 'Christmas Day killer'

Gender activists have vowed to intensify their call for murder accused Mfanafuthi Kunene to be denied bail.

They were speaking on the sidelines of Kunene's second appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the death of Ayabonga Mjilo, 21, who was kidnapped and killed on Christmas Day.

Kunene, 37, a call centre manager where Mjilo worked, previously abandoned his bail application as her family members and government officials observed court proceedings.

Kunene and Mjilo were last seen at a popular franchise restaurant in Umhlanga in the early hours of Christmas Day.

A case of kidnapping was opened when she did not return home.

“Thorough police investigations uncovered the identity of the man who was seen leaving the establishment with the missing woman. During the investigations it was discovered the man, who was her manager at work, took her to his home in the Amaotana area in Inanda. The two reportedly had an altercation and the man allegedly strangled her and buried her body in his yard,” said police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda.

Cosatu’s gender desk secretary Gretta Govender said: “We are here to oppose any bail application which could be put before the court. Kunene does not deserve to be let off the hook. We are also here to plead with government agencies to ensure those who are GBV perpetrators get harsher sentences.”

She said they hoped this would ensure would-be perpetrators do not commit similar offences.

“We are against all forms of GBV. Whether it is females or males, the public should not even think about this,” said Govender.

She said the increase in GBV incidents was concerning.