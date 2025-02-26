After missing four days of learning due to a collapsed bridge, hundreds of pupils from a village in the North West returned to class on Tuesday but had to trek an extra 40 minutes to school.
The pupils of Solomon Lion primary and Mmadikete Lion secondary schools were forced to stay home last week after a bridge linking their village with their schools was washed away by torrential rains.
In addition to the extra time travel to school, parents have now been urged to accompany them and help them cross a makeshift pedestrian bridge erected about 20 minutes from the collapsed one due to safety concerns.
The temporary structure consists of four concrete slabs, each raised about a metre above the stream below. There are also four concrete barriers placed on both end-sides while sand has been piled on the sides to reduce the stream's width. It was built by the department of public works.
North West department of education spokesperson Mpthatha Molokwane acknowledged that the new temporary bridge is on the furthest side of the village, which increases pupils' walking distance.
Speaking to Sowetan, a frustrated grade 11 pupil said with their old bridge washed away, his walk to school will now be longer .
“I used to walk about an hour to get to school, but now I have to walk even longer. First, I have to reach the new bridge, then walk towards the old bridge site, adding more time. I'm worried that in winter I'll have to walk to school in the dark,” he said.
Other pupils, however, opted to use the old bridge where there is a ladder balanced against the wall of the collapsed bridge and secured with a rock at the bottom to be stable when people go down it to cross to the other side.
On Tuesday parents gathered at the makeshift bridge and helped their children cross over safely.
IN PICS | Collapsed bridge forces village kids to walk longer to reach school
Parents petition dept to rebuild washed away crossing
Image: Thulani Mbele
After missing four days of learning due to a collapsed bridge, hundreds of pupils from a village in the North West returned to class on Tuesday but had to trek an extra 40 minutes to school.
The pupils of Solomon Lion primary and Mmadikete Lion secondary schools were forced to stay home last week after a bridge linking their village with their schools was washed away by torrential rains.
In addition to the extra time travel to school, parents have now been urged to accompany them and help them cross a makeshift pedestrian bridge erected about 20 minutes from the collapsed one due to safety concerns.
The temporary structure consists of four concrete slabs, each raised about a metre above the stream below. There are also four concrete barriers placed on both end-sides while sand has been piled on the sides to reduce the stream's width. It was built by the department of public works.
North West department of education spokesperson Mpthatha Molokwane acknowledged that the new temporary bridge is on the furthest side of the village, which increases pupils' walking distance.
Speaking to Sowetan, a frustrated grade 11 pupil said with their old bridge washed away, his walk to school will now be longer .
“I used to walk about an hour to get to school, but now I have to walk even longer. First, I have to reach the new bridge, then walk towards the old bridge site, adding more time. I'm worried that in winter I'll have to walk to school in the dark,” he said.
Other pupils, however, opted to use the old bridge where there is a ladder balanced against the wall of the collapsed bridge and secured with a rock at the bottom to be stable when people go down it to cross to the other side.
On Tuesday parents gathered at the makeshift bridge and helped their children cross over safely.
Simon Tsotetsi arrived at the bridge with his eight-year-old son, holding his hand as he crossed.
As his son crossed, Tsotetsi said he was worried about about the possibility of more rain while their children are still at school.
“This is a 'in the meantime solution', the real question is what will happen if it starts raining during school hours and this bridge is submerged by water?” he asked.
Elia Masita, another parent, said: “This bridge is not safe because it can easily be submerged in water.”
The principal of Solomon Lion Primary School expressed worry about the pupils' safety when crossing the bridge all at once.
He pleaded with parents to ensure that the safety of the children is prioritised.
“I will park my car this side to ensure that when I cross over I cross over with a certain number of kids and I plead with parents to always ensure that they cross with kids,” he said.
Community leader Wayne Sandiri spent his morning travelling between the old bridge and the new one with pen and paper, collecting signatures of residents for a petition to get the government to build the community a new safe bridge.
Molokwane said the department of education has made arrangements for catch-up lessons for the pupils who missed schooling last week.
He said the department was in discussions with the local municipality and the department of public works to address the old bridge's repairs.
A teacher from Mmadikete Lion Secondary School who asked not to be named said she was not prepared to walk the long distance to get to the other bridge and rather used the ladder placed at the collapsed bridge.
“We are forcing ourselves to go to work because when these kids are at home they don't study hence we are prepared to jump [using ladders] but when we get to the school we are already tired.
“Last week it was very challenging because we only had matrics attending at a community hall and the hall is without resources such as the [chalk] board,” she said.
Madibeng municipality spokesperson Tumelo Tshabalala said while the new bridge is pedestrian only, it was built to a higher strength that was tested by driving a 4ton plus TLB crossing it to carry supplies. Tshabalala said the other bridge will only “be repaired after the rains has halted”.
“However, a temporary gravel access road has been constructed linking the community to Letlhabile block C.” – Additional reporting Nandi Ntini.
SowetanLIVE
OPINION | Government must prioritise long-term employment for the youth
READER LETTER | It is a curse to attend public school
KZN pulls 47 unroadworthy scholar transport vehicles from roads
Dilapidated, derelict classes await pupils
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos