Wounded SANDF soldiers back home from DRC

Wounded South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who required urgent medical care have been repatriated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to receive high-level medical care.
Scores of SANDF soldiers were wounded in clashes between the M23 rebel forces and DRC government troops earlier this month, with some suffering severe wounds including a leg amputation and head wounds. Some sustained multiple wounds to limbs and head.
It is believed the group — the numbers undisclosed as yet — have been admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria.
“The SANDF, in co-ordination with relevant roleplayers, has worked tirelessly to ensure the safe return of our wounded members,” spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said on Tuesday.
“We urge the public to respect and afford privacy to the injured members and their families during the healing process. The SANDF remains committed to the welfare of our soldiers,” Dlamini said.
Another group of soldiers are expected to return to the country during the week.
Defence expert Dean Wingrin said Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) soldiers from South Africa, Malawi and Tanzania were seen on UN buses leaving Goma for Rwanda on Monday. From Rwanda, they were expected to travel to their respective countries.
He said indications were that three “critically injured” soldiers are already in Pretoria.
An Air Zimbabwe Boeing 767 was seen in the air, with other SAMIDRC soldiers repatriating for various reasons. The aircraft was expected to stop in Lilongwe, Malawi, before arriving in South Africa.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Thirteen of the 14 SANDF soldiers who were killed in conflict between government and rebel fighters in the DRC were buried in their respective home towns at the weekend.
